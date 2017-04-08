When the cows hold sway

For all their struggles the West Indies cricket team was greeted by the sight of 40 cows crossing the East Bank Road as they made their way to the Providence Stadium for their clash against Pakistan yesterday and had to wait until every single one made the journey across.

The players looked on in horror as they had to wait for the animals to made their way, as they were the bosses on the day. A fan who had grown somewhat fed up of the regional team’s performances recently looked on in amusement on the pavement. She yelled out: “U’all need the blessings from those cows to win a match.” Of course, the cow is a very sacred animal in India and for those of the Hindu faith.

Just recently the Indian State of Gujarat has passed an unusual law on cow slaughter. The state amended the Animal Preservation Bill and changed the punishment for those convicted of killing bulls and cows. It will now be a life sentence and a minimum of 10 years, meaning that Gujarat has decided that the act of murdering a citizen and killing an animal are equal crimes.

Hindus have been known to worship the cow and in Guyana the animal is still shown tremendous respect. According to cricket fan Bibe Ameerali: “We not going cricket until dem boys learn to play properly. Look at this road here, you would never know that West Indies playing down the road. Couple years ago, you couldn’t get to work on time if you using this road because the road block up with traffic. Now you can take your time and go about your business because the people not interested in cricket anymore.”

Another fan who was looking to make a trade with his tickets on display said, “look I have these tickets and I am looking for Guy$1000 (TT$35) and no one wants it. I would have gotten Guy$6000 (TT$210) for this before but not today. I guess I will have to keep them and probably give it out free in the afternoon. Just as the financial situation in the Caribbean is grim, so to is the performance of the West Indies team.”

He concluded: “We are all praying and hoping for a miracle probably the fact that these cows crossed their path, the West Indies will move on to better things.”