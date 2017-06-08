Blake, Honore to miss vball title defence

Two-time champions, T&T will go into this year’s Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship on home soil next month without the services of its two key players in Simon Blake and Portugal-based Marc-Anthony Honore.

The Sean Morrison-coached T&T team is currently preparing to host the eight-team tournament at the National Cycling Centre, in Balmain, Couva, where as host it will face 2008 winner Martinique, Curacao and Jamaica in Pool E, while former winners, Bahamas and Barbados are in Pool D with Haiti and Suriname.

The tournament will be of utmost importance to all teams involved as it will also served as the Second Round of CAZOVA FIVB World Championship Qualifying.

T&T and Barbados, as the top two ranked teams in CAZOVA were automatic qualifiers to the Second Round while Haiti (Pool C), 2012 winner Bahamas (Pool A) and Jamaica (Pool B) were winners of their respective Round One qualifying pools.

From the eight-team finals, the top two teams overall will again qualify to the Third Round of FIVB World Championship qualification while crowning the eventual champions of CAZOVA.

Apart from T&T and Suriname, perennial kings and record nine-time winner Barbados (1992-1996, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006) and Netherlands Antilles (1991) are the other past winners.

Blake will not take part in this year’s edition as he is currently sidelined by an FIVB ban for a failed drug test at a NORCECA Beach Volleyball Circuit Tournament. Honore is coming off an injury-prone season with Portugal A-1 champions, SL Benfica and did not participate in his team’s final.