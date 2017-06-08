Only attack from a strong position

Some 30 years before the title of world chess champion was recognised, the young American Paul Morphy created a legacy that altered the sport’s landscape forever.

The wealthy young man from New Orleans not only outclassed the best players in the United States but across the Atlantic also. Reversing the path of the conquistadors, the 21-year-old demolished the greatest players of the day one after another.

As destiny would have it, Morphy entered the chess world only because he was not yet of age to practice as a lawyer after he had finished his studies. He returned to the United States a hero. Little wonder, as he was the first American to achieve such global pre-eminence.

How did he do it? How could such a young man with no adequate competition in his native land so easily humiliate the best players in the world?

Morphy’s secret, and it is unlikely he was aware of it himself, was his understanding of positional play. “Instead of flying directly into an attack, as was the rule in those days, Morphy made sure everything was ready,” explains former world champion Garry Kasparov in his book, “How Life Imitates Chess.”

“Morphy understood that a winning attack should only be launched from a strong position, and that a position with no weaknesses could not be overwhelmed. Unfortunately he left no map behind, few writings that could explain his method. Morphy was so far ahead of his time that it took a quarter century for these principles of development and attack to be rediscovered and formulated.

“This rediscovery was the achievement of Wilhelm Steinitz. By 1870 Steinitz had begun to develop his theories of defence, weaknesses and strategic play. This is what divides the chess timeline into ‘pre-Steinitz’ and ‘post-Steinitz’ periods. Although Steinitz’s immortality would have been assured by his theoretical contributions, he was also successful in implementing them on the board.

“In 1886 he battled Johannes Zukertort, a romantic attacker of the old school, in what is now remembered as the first official world championship match. Despite losing four of the first five games, Steinitz and his principles triumphed in the end. He took the measure of his opponent, adjusted, and scored nine wins to just one further loss.

“Zukertort simply could not comprehend how Steinitz could win without brilliant attacks. The evolution of the game has continued, but it was Steinitz, inspired by Morphy, who first brought the game out of the sea onto dry land.”

Kasparov concludes: “The implications of the information revolution go much deeper than matters of convenience. With data becoming available instantaneously, our ability to deal with it must move at warp speed. When a game is played in Moscow, it is instantly available for the entire world to analyse. An idea that took weeks to develop can be imitated by others the next day, so every player must be aware of both distant history and the immediate present and prepare accordingly.