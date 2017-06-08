Smiles and waves

Once every year, a beach along Trinidad’s north coast lights up with the smiles and laughter of families sharing in a unique and touching bonding exercise. The cheerful sounds are more than the usual amount, let off by typical families spending a day at the beach. And that is because, within these families are children with special needs, engaging in surfing, of all things.

Five years ago Surf Day was born, and two years later a company called Therapy Works (TW), which is a multi-disciplinary therapy clinic, formalised the idea to use surfing to treat the clients which they serve through a holistic approach. The idea was further developed in conjunction with the Surfing Association of T&T (SATT) and TW’s Surf Day was born. Last Saturday, the collaborative team hosted the event for the fifth consecutive year and for the second straight year at Tyrico Bay.

“Surf Day was really born out of opportunity, via a parent five years ago. He was a surfer and we were chatting after one of his child’s sessions one day and he suggested that we should partner with the surfing association and get the kids on some boards,” said Robyn Edwards, who founded Therapy Works two years after the first Surf Day event.

She added, “The thing that is so nice is that there is something so magical about being at the beach and by the sea. And then, to have the surfers who are also so in touch with the ocean, come and offer their services and give kids this brand new experience. Its such an emotional thing because a lot of these kids would have never had a chance to even think about getting on a surf board.”

The idea was a perfect fit with SATT’s own mandate to widen the appeal of the sport. Karina Jeffrey, SATT secretary, told Guardian Media Sports that the association has in fact identified collaboration and partnership to be one of the most effective ways in achieving this goal.

“For example this initiative with Therapy Works allows our surfers to interact on a more personal level with young children and just people in general which our surfers love doing because its a bit of a lonely sport, just one man and his board,” said Jeffrey.

That interaction works both ways. Edwards, who is one of two directors at TW, explained that children with special needs, and the families they belong to by extension, are easily overwhelmed by being in surroundings where many people are gathered and are often even terrified and sometimes traumatised by water.

Therefore, activities like Surf Day allow therapists to achieve crucial socialisation objectives.

“Families take risks that they won’t normally take. They will risk bringing their kids to the beach for this when usually they would say no way,” she explained.

She said further, “The child might scream or throw a tantrum and people won’t understand what is happening with this child, whereas when they come with us, if a kid is overwhelmed or having a hard time, we understand because every other family there is in the same situation. And that understanding enables us to work through things and to break barriers and make changes that we may not always see.”

She said that parents and children alike are able to experience immediate satisfaction because the coastal environment is most times ideal for treating some of these children through an unorthodox, but effective approach.

“Particularly for children on the autistic spectrum. They have a lot of trouble with sensory experiences, so as you can imagine the beach is an enormous sensory experience. The sand between your toes, the water around your ankles, the breeze, the sounds, the feeling of the sun, so many colours. That is a therapeutic experience by itself,” she explained.

Edwards added, “So when a child gets onto a board, there is a sense of achievement, of accomplishment, the adventure of a new experience. The parents and the pride that they feel in their kids for doing something new and being brave, is so amazing.”