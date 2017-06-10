Lawrence laments ‘individual errors’

A plethora of individual errors have accounted for T&T’s 2-0 loss to the United States in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Denver, Colorado, USA, according to T&T senior men’s national coach Dennis Lawrence in his post match press conference.

As a result of this Lawrence believes his troops will have a lot of positives to take into their next qualifying match against Costa Rica on Tuesday in San Jose.

Lawrence, who will enter his fourth match in charge of the Soca Warriors, pointed out his team did not lose the match because of its tactical approach, but rather because his players gave the ball away unnecessarily and left themselves open for the US to capitalise.

The US got a double strike from Christian Pulisic in the 52nd and 61st minutes to strengthen their chances of another World Cup berth in Russia next year while T&T have sunken further with three points from five matches, facing as many remaining matches that include three away, in which to make amends.

Lawrence, who played in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, told a media gathering that the match was a close one which the high altitude conditions affected terribly by slowing down the tempo. He opted to use an additional man in his defence to counteract his opponent’s decision attack with two strikers—Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore, when he said worked in spite of the two goals.

Lawerence praised the overall performance of the T&T players, noting that he was very pleased with the commitment shown in the match, but believed their hard work was spoilt by a number of individual errors which cost them the game. According Lawrence, Hyland did well in winning the ball, but gave it away cheaply, saying the steady defensive midfielder did what he was asked to do by winning the ball, but needs to execute better with his distribution of it.

The lanky, who had a success playing career for almost two decades, also allayed fears of injury concerns for speedy winger Joevin Jones who he pulled off late in the second half. When quizzed, Lawrence said, “Joevin was the last player to join the camp in Denver after representing his club, so it would have been difficult to ask him to run for 90 minutes.”

T&T got the ball in the back of net through speedy midfielder Nathan Lewis who came in as a replacement for Cordel Cato, that was ruled off-side, and later Kenwyn Jones missed a golden opportunity to give his team the lead, when he raced on to a left-sided cross by Hyland but saw his header crashed against the crossbar.

Lawrence, an ex national defender praised Pulisic, saying, “We were aware that Pulisic is a very good player, both goals and is a good runner. He is an excellent player.”

Meanwhile, US coach Bruce Arena said the T&T team was prepared for the encounter but his men played a perfect 90 minute game.