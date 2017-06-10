Matthew the little Giant

When an athlete can be successful at one sporting discipline that is good, but when you can be exemplary at three as MatthewWortman has done, then you are a special talent.

Some would say a giant, which serendipitously is synonymous with his Giant Triathlon Club coached by Angelo Clarke.

Though 12 year-old Matthew was born in Orlando, Florida, he and his parents Glenn and Marissa Wortman returned to Westmoorings, Trinidad, in 2010.

At an early age Matthew displayed a love for sports and has shown no intention of stopping.

Matthew, who attends Dunross Preparatory School, is a well-rounded athlete but loves triathlon. When asked why, he quickly pointed out, “I enjoy triathlons because they combine more than one sport and that is a challenge.” Matthew found his passion for triathlons about 3 years ago when the schools coach encouraged him to enter into his first triathlon in Chaguaramas. He has since competed in all the Atlantic Primary School Series and placed first in all the events within the series in the 2015/2016 school year.

In 2016 , Matthew was named Youth male Champion at the Atlantic Yes Awards which was held at the Queen’s Hall. To show his versatility he placed first in the 1500 metres and won the Under 15 long jump at the Kelvin Nancoo West Games- Powered by Milo which was held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Matthew has been a model of consistency winning the Atlantic Primary Schools Multi Sport Series - Aquathlon/Duathlon and Triathlon. He placed first in all three events.

However, he had to settle for second best in the Massy Rainbow Cup - for boys 10/12 and had the same result in the Flow Energy Sunday Mini Duathlon for children.

Matthew got back on track by winning both the Northern Rangers Mountain Bike Club - Rincon Mountain Bike Race and the Subway River Raid Mountain Bike.

Matthew is determined to succeed in his studies and sport, continuing to excel and maintain good grades at school, hoping to attend Fatima College, whilst his ultimate sporting goal is to compete at the Olympic Games.

When asked about any advice he would give to his peers and those younger, he said, “ Never give up, just keep going.”