Coach hailed for Central U13 Shell double victories

President of the Monroe Road Sports Club, Manohar Ramsaran has commended coach Ishwar Roger Ramnath after his teams claimed two titles in the 2017 cricket season.

Ramnath led Monroe Road to the Championship Division crown of the T&T Cricket Board competition, and was also victorious with the Central Zone Under-13 team in the Shell sponsored inter zone tournament.

Ramsaran, who chaired the Central Zone executive last season, said Ramnath has deservedly reaped the rewards of his hard work and dedication by fashioning Monroe Road and the Under-13s cricketers into championship winning cricketers.

He said the Caroni native, who works at the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation has translated his passion for the game into refining his skills as a noteworthy coach in a short time and has a knack of getting the best of his players. Ramsaran said that Farouk Ghany, manager of the Under-13s must also be complimented for his role in helping Central Zone to their first silverware in the Shell age group tournament which this year was dominated by South and East.

He also named Dennis Lutchman, assistant coach/manager of the Monroe Road team for the extra effort he made in ensuring that the club remained competitive by providing what was required administratively for them to succeed.

In the final of the Shell 2017 season, Central easily defeated North by nine wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Friday in the 50-overs clash for the championship trophy.

After North lost the toss and were inserted by their opponents, they were skittled out for just 80 in 33 overs, and Central romped to victory, replying with 84 for the loss of one wicket in 16.2 overs in just under one hour’s batting. For North, Kyle Ramdoo top-scored with 23 and Akeel Richards was the only other batsman to attain double figures with 13 not out, while extras also featured prominently on the scorecard. contributing 19 to the total.

The bowling for central was highlighted by two wickets a piece for Luke Ali, “Man-of-the-Match” Rajeev Ramnath, Ronnilister Perreira and Nick Ramlal. When they battled, Central Zone made light work of the challenge as Ramnath made an undefeated 26, and Zachary Dookreee finished unbeaten with 20. But extras highlighted the scorecard with 36, including 33 wides.