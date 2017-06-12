Jabloteh U-13s spank Police for lead

Nathaniel James scored a first-half brace to lead San Juan Jabloteh to a convincing 4-1 whipping of previous leaders Police FC in the Under-13 Division of the Flow Youth Pro League last Sunday.

James opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute at the San Juan North Secondary Ground, Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan and two minutes later Jaheim Faustin, the son of former national midfielder Marvin Faustin made it 2-0.

However, Police, which entered the match unbeaten in its previous 13 matches, pulled a goal back in the tenth, only for James to get his second for Jabloteh while Deshawn Brown added another in the 33rd for a 4-1 at the half-time lead which it held until the final whistle in the 70th minute.

With the win, Jabloteh joined Police on 37 points from 14 matches, but with a superior goal-difference of plus 60 to the letters’ plus-32 while third placed W Connection has 28 points after its 5-0 blow out of Pt Fortin Civic at Union Recreation Grounds.

It was a great weekend for the Jabloteh youth teams as their Under-15 and Under-17 also won their respective matches to stay top of their respective divisions.

Jabloteh Under-15s got a double from Micai Peters in the 31st and 52nd minutes after Tyrese Pierre opened the scoring in the 20th minute for a 3-1 win over Police which got its lone reply from Malachi King in the 45th.

The win lifted Jabloteh to 36 points, nine more than second placed Police while Defence Force, third with 26 points was held to a 3-3 draw by North East Stars at Trinity College East, Trincity.

And in the Under-17 age-group, Jabloteh completed the sweep of Police courtesy a 1-0 win with Rivaldo Coryat the scorer in the 74th minute to move to 33 points, three ahead of North East Stars which hammered Defence Force 6-0 capped by a double from Kishawn Hackshawn, in the 66th and 69th.

Sunday’s Flow Youth Pro League results:

Under-13 Division:

Central FC 3 (Kyle Ramdoo 7th, 17th, Giovanno Warner 61st) vs St Ann’s Rangers 0

Jabloteh 4 (Nathaniel James 4th, 18th, Jaheim Faustin 6th, Deshawn Brown 33rd) vs Police FC 1 (Jaheim Manswell 10th)

W Connection 5 (Molik Khan 18th, 35th, Levi Jones 41st, Dantaye Gilbert 43rd, 70th) vs Pt Fortin Civic 0

Club Sando 9 (Joshua Kesney 45th, 65th, 68th, Jalon Brereton 20th, 58th, Josiah Cooper 6th, Maliq Brathwaite 33rd, Jeremiah Ottway 42nd, Jeremiah Cooper 69th) vs Morvant Caledonia Utd 1 (Jahdel Alexander 55th)

Defence Force 3 (Terron Miller 12th, N’Kosi Fuentes 19th, Jean-Pierre Reyse 28th) vs N/East Stars 3 (Joshua Mason 30th, Darion Marfan 32nd, 38th)

Under-15 Division:

Central FC 1 (Keanu Shade 22nd) vs St Ann’s Rangers 0

San Juan Jabloteh 3 (Micai Peters 31st, 52nd, Tyrese Pierre 20th) vs Police FC 1 (Malachi King 45th)

Pt Fortin Civic 1 (Ezekiel Kezar 77th pen) vs W Connection 0

Club Sando 3 (Kerdeem Chyristopher 5th, 63rd, Nirvan Ramnarine 12th) vs Morvant Caledonia United 2 (Naim Bisnath 13th, Kellon Lewis 16th)

Defence Force 2 (Justin Araujo-Wilson 48th, Nicholas Smith 76th) vs North East Stars 1 (own goal 67th)

Under-17 Division:

Central FC 1 (Tyrese Spicer 46th) vs St Ann’s Rangers 1 (N’Kosi Salandy 34th)

San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Rivaldo Coryat 74th) vs Police FC 0

W Connection 5 (Jevaughn Humphreys 38th, 59th, Caleb Gasper 24th, Deneilson Benjamin 36th, Tyrike Andrews 70th) vs Pt Fortin Civic 0

Club Sando 3 (Ronaldo Mc Intosh 7th, 67th, Jardel St Clair 44th) vs Morvant Caledonia United 2 (Akeem Mason 11th, Jerome Arrindel 22nd)

N/East Stars 6 (Kishawn Hackshaw 66th, 69th, Jorel Grant 18th, John-Paul Rochford 57th, Jonathan Gloudon 71st, Keon Boney 76th) vs Defence Force 0