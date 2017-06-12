For the sake of cricket

They would leave their jobs, the comfort of their homes and sacrifice the time with their families for cricket, but why do umpires do it?

On a rainy day at Egypt Village in Point Fortin, umpires Ronald Ramkissoon and Stephen Lakhram time and again went out to get play underway in the Shell Interzone clash between South and Southwest.

They even went beyond the call of duty and pulled covers all in an effort to get cricket underway, which they finally did much to the enjoyment of the under-13 cricketers.

They could have easily called off play and left for home but uppermost on their minds were the disappointment etched in the faces of the young men.

It was also a farewell for umpire Ramkissoon who had given yeoman service to the sport that he loved. He was moving to the US to continue his umpiring and the 68-year old said he was involved in cricket for its development and not his personal gains.

Lakhram who was thrilled to do Ramkissoon’s final game with him said umpiring was a thankless job but cricket has always been the driving force. “I am a secondary school teacher and I don’t get time off to umpire these games because they are Interzone matches and not national duty. However, I see myself as having a role in the game’s development, doing my part as an umpire and this is why I come out all the time.

“Ramkissoon and I, as well as the most of the other umpires come out match after match and take abuse from players and fans but stay the course because we know the importance of our roles as officials of this great sport.”

Said Ramkissoon: “I have enjoyed my time umpiring here and will be going to continue my work abroad. I love to see cricket played and teams battle out fairly and my role is to make sure that happens to the best of my ability. Cricket is a great sport and my wish as I leave is to see it develop in the Southwest Zone where it really needs the assistance.”