Warriors face hostile Costa Rica

Walter Alibey

T&T’s senior national men’s football team, affectionately known as “Soca Warriors” were scheduled to have their final training session yesterday at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose Costa Rica ahead of today’s key World Cup qualifying match with the home team from 10pm TT time.

Coach Dennis Lawrence and his men had their final session at the Prentup Field in Denver on Sunday morning before spending most of yesterday travelling to Costa Rica where the players were flanked by airport workers as they arrived.

The Soca Warriors who were beaten by the United States 2-0 on Thursday, courtesy a double strike by Christian Pulisic, will have to overcome more high altitude conditions, if they are to achieve maximum points.

They are on three points from their five matches and will need to win tonight to at least have a chance of qualifying for Russia next year.

Lawrence said in a post match interview on Thursday, that his men would be taking a lot of positives from their last match, as he believes his team lost only because of individual errors, rather than tactical problems.

According to Lawrence the tempo of the United States game was also badly affected by the high altitude conditions, for which he took his troops to Denver, Colorado two weeks earlier in an attempt to acclimatise.

Only defender Aubrey David is familiar with the conditions in Costa Rica, having played there with his former club Deportivo Saprissa, saying it is expected to be a hostile one, come tonight. Apart from T&T’s desperate need for a victory, the home team will also be coming for maximum points having been held to a goalless draw by Panama on Thursday. The Ticos are now second on the standings with eight points while Mexico has taken over lead position on 14points.

He described the fans in Costa Rica as very passionate, saying they will be out in their numbers to cheer on their team.

However, David also had some words of confidence to his teammates, noting the T&T team has the players to absorb the challenges and come away with a victory. He called on the players and the team to settle quickly and not be intimidated on gameday.

T&T have never beaten Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier and its best result in San Jose was a 1-1 draw in 1989.

In twenty five meetings between both countries in all types of senior team matches, T&T have won three, drawn four and lost 18 with the most recent defeat being a 2-0 loss in March in Port of Spain.

One of the memorable wins for T&T was a 2-1 win at the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter finals courtesy of goals by Arnold Dwarika and the deceased Mickey Trotman.

T&T have beaten Costa Rica only once in any form of World Cup qualification, that being a 2-0 win for the Under 17 Men’s team in World Cup qualifying final round in Panama in 2013.