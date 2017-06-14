NBA Bradley host T&T weekend camp

Boston Celtics Avery Bradley will use this long weekend to help develop young local basketballers.

The Avery Bradley Basketball Camp in conjunction with SporTT and the National Basketball Federation of T&T, will take place at the National Cycling Velodrome in Balmain, Couva starting on Saturday, continuing Sunday and ends on Monday. The camp starts from 9 am on each day and concludes at 2 pm.

In his seventh season with the Celtics, Bradley is well-regarded as one of the NBA’s top defenders. His love of the game, work ethic and consistent energy are evident in his level of play and contribution to the team. With a passion to give back to a sport that has done so much for him, Avery has created the Bradley Sports Group, an organisation focused on the enhancement of youth through education and basketball skills camps. The Bradley Sports Group serves as a source for youth wellness, community engagement and character development.

The Avery Bradley Skills Academy provides a platform for young aspiring athletes to engage in healthy exercise while pursuing their athletic goals through basketball. Campers also receive personal mentorship from Bradley, his colleagues, and his NBA peers, who will be present to serve as Academy coaches and guest speakers.

Each camper will be provided with lunch and a camp issued shirt which should be worn throughout the camp. Campers should also bring their own basketball and a balanced breakfast is kindly advised before camp.

The camp caters for boys and girls 10 to 16 years old.