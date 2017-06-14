Singh pacers Maloney to Abott 3-on-3 title

Tyrik Singh produced impressive performances for Maloney Pacers youth teams and helped them cop two titles in the inaugural Association of Basketball Officials of T&T (ABOTT) 3x3 Basketball Tournament held at Nelson Mandela Park on MAy 30.

Singh ended the day with a total of 52 points, 20 for his Pacers team in the Under-21 division which competed in a round-robin format with the team with best record emerging the champion and had 32 for the Maloney-based junior unit in the U-19 contest. The teams in this division were placed in two groups of four and the top two advanced to the playoffs.

In the Open men’s and women’s categories Elders and Quarters United A emerged the champion with Jeffery Harris topcoring with an overall 12 points while Breanna Charles shined for Quarters United A with six points.

Charles also took home another prize, shooting her way to victory in the three-point competition. The object of the event was to see who could score the most three-pointers in a minute. Charles connected three.

Winning in the U-21 Men was Malcolm Douglas of Stories of Success Love with four and in the U-19 Men was Stories of Success Respect’s Jaheim Evelyn was best overall with seven in the event which was sponsored by Nestle, NFM, Coca Cola (Dasani), SM Jaleel (Oasis), Republic Bank, First Citizens Bank, Vemco Limted (Gatorade) and Bermudez.

RESULTS

Women

Open

1 Quarters United A

2 Quarters United B

Topscorers

Breanna Charles (Quarters United A) - 6 points

Mercedes Alexander (Quarters United B) - 4 points

Men

Open

1 Elders

2 USC

Topscorers

Jeffery Harris (Elders) - 12 points

Akeem Williams (USC) - 11

Kern George (Elders) - 10

Under-21

1 Maloney Pacers

2 Stories of Success LOVE

3 Vistabella

Topscorers

Tyrik Singh (Maloney Pacers) - 20 points

Kalique Robertson-Forrester (SOS Faith) - 17

Shaquille Lewis (Vistabella) - 15

U-19

1 Maloney Pacers

2 Vistabella

3 Stories of Success Peace

Topscorers

Tyrik Singh (Maloney Pacers) - 32 points

Jelani Valley (Vistabella) - 30

Malcolm Douglas (Stories of Success Peace) - 29

Three-point winners

Women

Breanna Charles (Quarters United A)

U-21 Men

Malcolm Douglas (Stories of Success Love)

U-19 Men: Jaheim Evelyn (Stories of Success Respect)