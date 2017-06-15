‘Play’ is the foundation

Teaching them the alphabet, colours or counting on their fingers can be a tedious task, but what if you can find a way to teach a preschooler all those things as well as a foreign language, social studies, an Olympic sport and self-affirmation all in one go?

Former national volleyballer and current national coach Sean Morrison, has somehow found a way.

It has been roughly one year since Morrison, who is also a coach employed with the Ministry of sport and a parent of one child who attends the Sure Foundation pre-school located on Hamilton-Holder street in Woodbrook, introduced a twice-weekly volleyball class to the youngsters at the school.

“I’ve been a coach with the ministry for about 13 years now but we have only worked in primary and secondary schools and I realise that the kids at this level don’t have the desired level of co-ordination.

“A lot of them can’t catch, they can’t throw.

So, I decided to do a preschool programme to help that situation,” Morrison explained. “What we try to do at this level is make it fun all the time. Fundamental drills!”

If you drive by the school on any Tuesday or Thursday, you are almost certain to hear shouts of “Rapido!

Rapido!” which translates, from Spanish as; “quickly, quickly.”

That could be Morrison urging his young charges to form lines so that they can begin the next drill or encouraging one shy child to come to the front of the session and take over. The rest of children playfully echo the instruction and mimic coach’s every move.

“I teach my kids in English and Spanish all the time. At this age, their brains are soft, so they learn very fast, it is like a sponge.” He said.

That level of engagement he says, makes it easy for him to pass on information and positivity. With a blow of the whistle, he commands their undivided attention, Thumb pointed to his chest, he bellows powerful affirmations: “I love school! I am a star! I am strong! Look at my muscles!”

Each time, an enthusiastic chorus answers back.

Or then, in teaching them a proper stance he shouts rhythmically, “Feet apart. Bend your knees. Arms straight. And bump, and bump. And bump.”

Followed by, “Ready position, and shuffle, and shuffle, and shuffle.”

As he scurries from left to right, they shadow his movement with giggles and screams. It is organised chaos. The programme, as much as it is a weekly outdoor activity, also involves an indoor element which fits into Sure Foundation’s holistic philosophy, according to the school’s director and principal Helen Wooding.

She explained: “Our motto in teaching any programme is P.L.A.Y which is an acronym for Practical Learning Activities for the Young, and it is included in every subject that we teach.

“Children love to play and we introduce them to any aspect of learning through play.”

Wooding added: “We see benefit in just that development of their physical skills and it somehow transfers into their educational well-being. Our programmes are not based on sitting and writing. If the children have do something pertaining to language or math there is always the movement from their seat to a section or a circuit, so in this way the indoor environment is not much different from the outdoor.”

Over recent weeks, Wooding and her cadre of teachers have been delivering interactive classroom sessions to the children, teaching them about this country’s Senior Women’s Volleyball team which, come this July will become the first from the English-speaking Caribbean to play a major World tournament. Those lessons culminated with a chance for the children to put their knowledge to the test in two recent visits to the school by the team’s captain Renele Forde and teammates Darlene Ramdin, Delicia Pierre and Channon Thompson. By the second encounter, most children could point each player out and identify them by name.

Wooding says the value of these types of learning aids could prove priceless to in the future. “I always ask adults when they are older and are sharing memories about their life at school, what do they most remember and speak about. It is always about the fun times, the time for play, nothing about who came first in test or last, it is always about the fun and games and laughter and enjoyment. So, we know that with these children what they would be looking back at is what we try to offer to them.”

For Morrison, it’s a labour of love which he says he remains committed to continuing. As well as scouting for the future national players, there is also a humane fulfilment which cannot be quantified.

“If I could come here every day, I would. They are learning so fast and are so enthusiastic. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, they are here before me and if I’m late, you hear them ‘Rapido! Rapido!

“They love it,” he ended.