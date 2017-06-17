Joseph strikes again for W Connection

W Connection pre-season signing Marcus Joseph has so delivered.

Joseph, who scored with a minute left to break the deadlock against a stubborn St. Ann’s Rangers outfit on Monday, netted Connection’s winner again for a 2-1 win over his former club Point Fortin Civic at the Mahaica Oval on Friday night.

Joseph’s former employers and perennial Pro League champions Central FC were also scheduled to tackle hosts North East Stars at the Arima Velodrome, but protests by the visitors over ground conditions, including substandard lighting and poor field markings, resulted in no play to the disappointment of football fans who braved inclement weather to turn up at the Velodrome.

The Pro League will consider the particulars before deciding whether to award all three points to Central or sanction a replay. Elsewhere at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, forward Julio Noel handed San Juan Jabloteh a 1-0 win over Defence Force after Police FC had come from behind to hold Morvant Caledonia to a 1-1 draw.