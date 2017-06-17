Windies, Red Force match called off

The practice match between the West Indies team and the T&T Red Force originally scheduled for Tuesday at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva has been called off.

President of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB), Azim Bassarath in an interview with Guardian Media Sports said :”Unfortunately we are not going to have the practice match at the NCC and because of the fact that the other two grounds where the matches can be played here, are not available, the game is off.

The president added that Cricket West Indies (CWI) was not happy with the fact that the match was being played at the NCC because WIPA has not approved the venue for First Class cricket. The local board sent out a release yesterday which stated: “Roland Holder, CWI Operations Manager wrote to the TTCB’s CEO indicating that CWI is unable to approve the WI team playing at the NCC. “The game was agreed on the basis of it being played at the Brain Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) and that WIPA has not approved of our International team playing at the NCC.” The BLCA is unavailable at this time as work is being done on the pitch and outfield. In the circumstances the match is being called off.

The match was seen as preparations for the West Indies team ahead of their five-match ODI series against India, which begins on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain.

The first two matches will be played at the Oval, with the next two in Antigua and the final ODI in Jamaica. The West Indies T20 team will also play a T20 international against the visiting Indians also at Sabina Park in Jamaica. Bassarath ended by saying the scrapping of the match has not cost the T&TCB anything in terms of a financial loss. WIPA under the leadership of former president Dinanath Ramnarine had negotiated under the MOU back in 2009 a ‘minimum standards condition’ as far as venues are concerned.

The WICB back then agreed and regional matches were stopped at venues other than Test venues. First Class cricket was played back in the day in Trinidad at Guaracara Park, UWI SPEC and Wilson Road in Penal. The idea put forward at the time of signing the MOU was that for cricket to develop, the regional players must ply their trade at the best venues.