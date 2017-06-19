Bascombe cruises to heptathlon title

T&T’s Shaniqua Bascombe claimed the title in the 13-14 Girls Heptathlon event at yesterday’s North, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Athlete Age Group Championship at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

After leading in six events for most of the day the multitalented T&T athlete made sure of the gold medal by claiming victory in the 1000 metre event to amassed a total of 4057 points. Anthaya Charlton of the Bahamas was second with a tally of 3876, an addition of 415 points to her 3461 after the last event.

Bermuda’s Za Kayaza Parson who was second after six events, had to settle for third with 3860 points while Vanessa Mercera of Curacao was fourth with 3832 points.

Bascombe held the top position with a total of 3,643 points at the end of six events, a mere 59 points ahead of her closest rival Parsons while Jamaica’s Teiolla Harvey was in third with a total of 3,521 points. Bascombe first cruised to the gold medal in the 80 metre dash in a quick time of 9.80 seconds in a section two race on the opening day on Saturday, but had to settle for second in the long jump in flight two with a distance of 5.52 metres behind Anthaya Charlton of Bahamas (5.61 metres).

Parsons was third in flight one with a jump of 4.92 metres.

Bascombe was also second in the 60 metre hurdles in 9.46 metre and produced a jump of 1.40 in the high jump. She also finished 11th in the ball throw, but it was in her 1000 metre that she returned a fifth place finish three minutes 40.93 seconds that earned her 414 points for the overall victory.

The race was won by Mercera in 3:21.53 seconds with another T&T athlete Malika Coutain in 3:40.77.

T&T also finished first and second in Boys 11-12 Pentathlon where Lebron James and Dorian Charles campaigned. James claimed the top position and gold medal with a total of 3143 points while his countryman Charles accumulated 3096 for the silver medal overall.