CWI Selectors keep same 13 for India

Just a few hours after Pakistan demolished India by 180 runs to win the 2017 edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) 50-Over Champions Trophy in London, Cricket West Indies Selectors headed by Courtney Browne named an unchanged 13-man West Indies squad to face India in the opening doubleheader of the five-match one-day series starting at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain on Friday.

The Caribbean side includes one uncapped player in seamer Kesrick Williams who was drafted into the squad for the third one-dayer against Afghanistan last week, following injury to speedster Shannon Gabriel.

Williams has played eight Twenty20 Internationals and was the leading bowler in the three-match series against the Afghans.

The side gathered here following the rained out third One-Day International against Afghanistan last week, to prepare for the upcoming rubber.

West Indies will need to lift their game significantly if they are to challenge the Indians, who lost the final of the ICC Champions Trophy final after being bowled out for 158 while chasing a record 338 for victory yesterday.

They were poor against the Afghans, suffering a stunning 63-run defeat in the opener before labouring to a four-wicket win in the second game in pursuit of 136.

West Indies are expected to play a warm-up game against a Trinidad and Tobago XI on Tuesday. (CMC)

SQUAD

Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams.