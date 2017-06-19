India vs Windies One-day tickets on sale

CRICKET fans will be given the opportunity to purchase tickets from today for the two One-Day International matches between the West Indies and India which will be staged on Friday and Sunday.

Both matches will be staged at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain, starting at 9 am and the entrance fee per patron is just $135.

The ticket offices will be open on from 9 am to 5 pm at the Queen’s Park Oval on Tragarete Road (to Sunday, June 25), while the other box office, at the T&T Cricket Board headquarters at Balmain in Couva will offer tickets up to Friday.

In an effort to generate the widest participation of the cricket-loving public there will be several attractive promotions including one free ticket for senior citizens (60 years and over) which will be available in the first week of the Box Office ticket sales and is for Caribbean nationals only.

Also children 12 and under will get a 50 percent discount with the purchase of at least one Box adult ticket, and this offer is also open to West Indian nationals.

These promotions are only available at the two Offices and will be honoured while the allocated tickets last.

There is also a promotion by Cricket West Indies, formerly the West Indies Cricket Board, where a ticket for either of the ODIs, and a Windies replica shirt will cost just US$35. A ticket alone for one of the matches will set you back US$20.

There is also a special corporate package on offer where an ODI match ticket will cost US$15 with the purchase of 30 or more by Corporate T&T organisations.

It has also been announced that patrons at the Oval games must observe strict regulations that stipulate that no coolers, glass bottles or weapons of any type will be permitted at the venue.