Pereira, Francis win Precision Fitness T&T 5K

Despite the inclement weather, Colin Pereira blazed the field to win the first annual Precision Fitness T&T 5K Road Race, in a time 15 minutes and 35 seconds, on Saturday out at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain.

Pereira of Rio Claro finished ahead of 139 challengers, was closely followed by 37-year-old Kelvin Johnson and 20-year-old Anthony Phillip who clocked times of 15:56 and 16:26 respectively.

The top woman runner was 27-year-old April Francis of Malabar, who finished seventh overall in 20 minutes and 42 seconds. She was followed to the finish line by Teenager Janeil Bailey of Woodbrook 21:23 seconds, with 22-year-old Zara Suite-Stuart of Maraval third in 22: 24 seconds.

The race, which saw a mixture of participants from competitive runners to persons pursuing new fitness goals, welcomed just under 200 participants.

The race sped off on the paved area west, opposite TGI Fridays, took runners westwards around the Queen’s Park Savannah, through St Clair and ended at the starting point. Joel Pile, managing director of Precision Fitness T&T was happy to put on its first racing event.

He said: “I’m extremely proud of the PFTT team for organising our first major fitness event that was open to the public. Not only was it a chance for experienced runners to improve their times, but Precision’s clients also had a chance to measure their progress as they work through our programme. For many of them, this race was a milestone in their fitness journey.”

The 5k race was followed by an aerobic burnout which gave many who didn’t participate in the race, an opportunity to get their workout done anyway.

“We look forward to making this event even bigger next year”, he added.

Winners received cash prizes as well as trophies. (KC)

Results

1. COLLIN PEREIRA (15:35)

2. KELVIN JOHNSON (15:56

3. ANTHONY PHILLIP (16:25)

4. DAVID HERBERT (17:41)

5. KRIS DEONANAN (19:01)

6. JAVAN LYNCH (19:04)

7. APRIL FRANCIS (20:42)

8. HEAVON DE GANNES (20:48)

9. JANEIL BAILEY (21:23)

10. RAYMOND SAMMS (21:38)