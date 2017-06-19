Pogson, Campbell shine at Wallerfield

Marc Pogson of Heatwave and Teniel Campbell representing PSL, captured the Elite Men’s and Elite Women’s emerged winners of the respective categories when the 2017 National Criterium Championships took place at Frankie Boodram International Raceway, Wallerfield on Sunday afternoon.

Even though the skies threatened for most of the afternoon, weather conditions were cool and calm, setting up ideal racing conditions.

Pogson outclassed his rivals and club-mates James Hadeed and Guy Costa to win the 25-Lap criterium race which saw seven riders going for glory.

While Campbell held-off challengers Alexi Costa of Heatwave, Tonya Sun Kow of The Braves, Cheyenne Awai, who rode unattached and Amy Ramcharitar of South Hampton Wheelers in that order to top the podium.

Earlier in the day’s programme, Pat Nelson (Breakaway) took a sprint finish in the Masters 70+ event over three laps to deny Joeu Nunes of Hummingbird Intl, and Southampton Wheelers pair of Lennox Ling and Lennox Parris, while Stephen Aboud (Unattached) rode away with the Masters 60-69 category after a seven-lap sprint test which left Robert Farrell of Southampton Wheelers second and Peter Hernandez of Hummingbird third.

The Masters 50-59 was highly contested as a mad dash for the line was won by a speedy Rodney Woods (Team Woods), pipping Wayne Samuel (Hummingbirds) on the line after their seven-lap ride.

David Tardieu led his club Breakaway to a sweep of the top three places in the Masters 40-49 category which contested a ten lap ride.

He was followed home by team-mate Raphael Figueira and Mark Hosein with Marlon Joseph of Hummingbirds fourth to round-off the field. Ryan D’Abreau of Arima Wheelers CC survived the challenge of Breakaway duo Benjamin Mouttet and Travis Beharry, who finished second and third respectively in the five-lap contest.

D’Abreau timed his jump perfectly to overtake a hard working Mouttet after the two broke free early in the race.

Mouttet worked diligently to ensure that the lead remained intact but it was D’Abreau’s finishing speed that proved vital in the end.

Makayla Hernandez (Madonna Wheelers) completed her trifecta of Road wins so far this season when she won the two-man race in the Tinymite women category after a three-lap sprint.

She defeated Keira Ellis of Team Woods.

Enrique De Comarmond (Heatwave) secured his third title among his rivals in the juvenile men’s class after seven gruelling laps.

He led to the finish line Rodell Woods of Team Woods, Juhvon Walker of Breakaway and D’Angelo Harris of Rigtech Sonics in that order to close the race.

Jabari Whiteman snatched what can be described as perhaps the toughest race on the days’ programme, a 10 laps contest which saw a field of 12 challengers.

Whiteman managed to hold-off Kemp Orosco of Team DPS, and Michael Ackee of Southclaine respectively in a sprint finish.