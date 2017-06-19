T&TCB Court matter put off to Dec 4

The court matter involving the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) and the National League Committee (NLC) started on Friday and has now been postponed to December 4 by Justice Carol Gobin presiding at the San Fernando High Court.

The NLC is asking for changes in the T&TCB constitution and in particular the rule which allows the incumbent Executive 12 outgoing votes in the election. The National League is challenging the 12 votes on the grounds that they are illegal. Since 1981 the T&TCB has been hosting elections which allow the outgoing members and the nominated members to vote at the AGM.

The NLC is claiming that the 12 votes an unfair advantage to the incumbents and has since mounted a campaign calling the votes undemocratic and call for it to be changed to a one club, one vote system.

The matter was initially supposed to be heard on November 8 last year, but lawyers representing both the T&TCB and the NLC decided to ask for the matter to be postponed.

Earlier this year the matter came up again and it was reported that both parties will seek a resolution outside the courtroom. However, this has not been possible and attorneys for both parties showed up on Friday. General Secretary of the T&TCB, Arjoon Ramlal was crossed examined by the NLC attorneys and this process will continue when the matter resumes on December 4.

Representing the T&TCB was Fayad Hosein SC, while former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is representing the National League representatives.

Incumbent president Azim Bassarath is still in charge of the T&TCB, as the constitutionally due elections last October was not allowed to go on and the court left the incumbents are caretakers until the matter is finalized.