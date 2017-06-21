BASE dazzles despite rain

Badree’s Academy of Sport Education, BASE, was able to pull off a successful event despite the inclement weather that curtailed the main event, a North versus South windball cricket match on Saturday.

The normally quiet town of Barrackpore was buzzing with activity when international stars Dwayne and Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Lendl Simmons lined up to play against West Indian Players Jason Mohammed, Britney Cooper, Kesrick Williams and Samuel Badree, in what was expected to be an exciting encounter.

Rain came after just six overs with North galloping to 52 for 2 before play was called off. However, the huge crowd that came to witness the event was treated to a live performance by cricketer turned singer Dwayne Bravo and they seemed to enjoy that much more than the exhibition game. Badree, speaking after the event, was quite pleased with the way things went in spite of the rain. “The objective of today’s activity was for the young people to meet and greet their heroes and to see them live in our backyard. I am really thankful to all the players for making an appearance here in my home town and to assemble such a star studded cast was a tremendous effort.” Also attending the event was the Member of Parliament for Moruga/Tableland, Dr The Honourable Lovell Francis who met the players before the toss and welcomed them to his constituency. BASE would like to thank all who supported the event, SM Jaleel Limited, Nestlé Trinidad and Tobago Limited, Barrackpore Breakfast Shed, F and A Hardware Limited, TECU and everyone else who contributed to the success of the event. The night ended with a North versus South All Fours challenge and North demonstrated their superiority whipping South 31 to 25 in a very keenly contested segment. The people of Barrackpore will long remember this day and the children will be singing “Champion” for a long time.

Links, Storm share Nick’s T20 title

Links XI and Secret Storm shared the inaugural Nick’s Sport T20 crown, as rain washed out their encounter at Evergreen Ground in Pluck Road, Penal.

A good crowd braved the inclement weather to show for the game but after 10 overs, they had to run for cover, as the heavens opened and washed out the game. At that point Secret Storm was batting and had reached 54 for three. The tournament organisers then decided to share the title with both teams taking away a total of $12,000 ($8,000 for the first place and $4,000 for the second place), to be shared equally.

Organiser Vishal Ramnarine speaking to Guardian Media said: “We are disappointed that the finals would end like this because the competition was very keen leading up to the big game. However, this is the first time we are doing this tournament and next year for sure we will be looking to move it forward by about a month, so that we can get in all the cricket.

“However, having said that, I thought that the tournament did serve its purpose, which was to bring the community out for a meaningful event. We had parents and children coming out to view the matches and this to me was so important. Next year we are coming out bigger and better and will be looking to expand in terms of the number of teams taking part.”

Rain puts back Courts semis

Heavy rain Friday has forced the postponement of the 2017 Courts Inter-Club semifinal clash between Progressive Sports Club and Nazarite Sports Club at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva.

Tournament director Dudnath Ramkeesoon said that due to the consistent rainfall the game has been put back to June 21 at the same venue. The following day June 22, the fourth and final quarterfinal game between C&B of Tobago and Woodland Sports will come off at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough.

The winner of this match will play Hermitage Youth Organisation (HYO) in the second semifinal at a date to be decided. This match was put back due to problems with flights to Tobago.

Meanwhile, HYO got into the semifinals after an epic 1-run win over Marchin Patriots in their quarterfinal clash. After amassing a meagre 115 for eight of their 20 overs, the HYO boys were expected to lose against the experienced Marchin Patriots team. The game came down to the last ball with Patriots needing two runs. At least a single would have pushed the game into a ‘super over’ but it was not to be as Param Rampersad the former T&T youth player and Comets batsman, got dismissed. HYO ran away winners by just one run and will be looking to go all the way after that escape. The stars of the show for HYO were their bowlers in the form of Shazard Manshoor 2/19, Brian Deosaran 2/20 and Javed Mohammed 2/25.

At the NCC: HYO 115/8 (20) (Leonardo Julien 22, Javed Mohammed 22, Teshawn Castro 3/31, Roshan Parag 2/7) vs Marchin Patriots 114 all out (2ovs) (Param Rampersad 28, Teshawn Castro 19, Shazard Manshoor 2/19, Brian Deosaran 2/20, Javed Mohammed 2/25) – HYO won by 1 run.