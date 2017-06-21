Local breeding industry on CPR

Local horse racing stands on the cusp of an uncertain future. Over the last 18 months, a number of decisions have been taken which have ramifications for the industry that are not as yet fully understood.

Due to financial constraints, it is understood that the Betting Levy Board (BLB) took the decision to cut the premiums paid to local breeders based on the performance of locally bred horses in the various races. This decision, places a further nail in the coffin of the local breeding industry and comes as a time when racing could least afford it.

It comes on the back of what many have accepted has been a decision by most local owners to discontinue the purchase of quality American bred horses due to the decision by the authorities to significantly reduce prize moneys in local horse racing.

One would have thought that the authorities would seek to implement systems to incetivise local breeders rather than drive them out of the business. It is well known that the locally bred animal is a slower developing animal than their Jamaican counterpart but it has increasingly become evident that over the longer term, the locally bred animal is outlasting their Jamaican counterparts.

Interestingly, the last three Trinidad Derby winners Momentum, War Maker and Academy Award have all failed to win another race after their Derby successes. Contrast this with the defeated animals and many other Trinidad bred animals that have continued to perform with great credit post their three year old careers.

The 2016 Yearling Sales had one of the lowest turnout in recent history and it is likely that subsequent Sales may be even worse. While there is no doubt that some breeders have not invested sufficiently in the acquisition of quality sires and dams in the past, as we go forward, there is now very little incentive for any breeder or even the few remaining commercial Stud Farms to do so.

The reality is that the horse racing industry has potential to contribute so much more to the local economy and when we think about the reported plans for a large scale horse racing facility in St Lucia, it is clear that this is a missed opportunity for T&T. Even if that St Lucia facility is not realised, Trinidad and Tobago can achieve so much more in terms of attracting competition from across the Caribbean. We are the only location with both a turf and sand track, and this would enable us to attract horses from across the Caribbean, if we could get our act together.

Difficult to continue to argue about what is needed to begin to get our act together but one aspect of it will continue to be transparent decision making. Even the decision to cut breeders’ purse was not done transparently.

Then we have the continued vexing issue around the handicappers and their role in the weekly revision of horses’ ratings. We understand that the decisions made by the local handicappers are reviewed, and possibly revised, by a foreign consultant but that is about all that is in the public domain. The role of the foreign reviewer is welcome but more information is required on how this system work.

The basis upon which a foreign reviewer will adjust the ratings proposed by the local handicappers is unknown and it would no doubt be interesting to know how often ratings have been revised. It may not be practical to provide this information on a weekly basis but a quarterly review of the process should be published and the local handicappers assessed on the accuracy of their work.

There are many challenges facing the industry and the primary challenge remains funding. It will be interesting to see what those responsible for the sport plan to do about that next.