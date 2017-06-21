T&T topples Chile 3-zip

T&T got its first win in the XVI Women’s Volleyball Pan American Cup by Movistar at Eduardo Dibos Coliseum in Lima, Peru, yesterday evening, toppling Chile, 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-15).

The local side bounced back from its third straight loss after falling to Peru on Monday night. The Peruvians overcame a high-spirited T&T 3-1 (25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17) to stay undefeated. Peru improved to 3-0 (14 points) while T&T suffered two losses earlier in the preliminary phase.

Carla Rueda and Angela Leyva carried most of the offensive load of the home team with 18 points apiece. Channon Thompson had a match-high 21 points for T&T while Sinead Jack had six blocks among her 18 points in the losing cause.

The “Calypso Spikers” amassed 16 blocks as a team but also committed 37 unforced errors compared to only 13 by Peru.

“The blocking by T&T was very high and consistent,” said Mirtha Uribe, the Peruvian captain. “The key for us was to avoid the mistakes and to locate good serves on the crucial moments.”

“We came back with a lot of energy and different mentality. It was a learning experience for the young girls in our team and I am satisfied with the way we played even not necessarily with the outcome,” said Renelle Forde, the T&T captain.

Luizomar de Moura, coach of Peru: “The team of T&T is playing strong matches and they put Dominican Republic in difficulties. They have a lot of power in the attack and a strong blocking capacity. We made just a few errors. Making few errors is part of the growing process.”

Francisco Cruz, coach of T&T: “My team just needs to play more because practice is very different to playing real matches. We made many errors but that is because lack of experience. It is the first time we take a set from Peru. Before it was always 3-0 and less than 15 points.”

On Sunday, T&T was swept by Canada, 0-3 (25-19,25-12, 25-19). The Canadians outscored their opponents 16-7 in blocks and 7-3 in aces while committing 15 unforced errors to 29 by T&T.

That followed another 0-3 defeat to Dominican Republic, 22-25, 21-25, 20-25 on Saturday. In a match that was much closer than expected, the Trinbagonians committed 30 unforced errors to 18 by the winners.