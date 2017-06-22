How chess has ‘conquered’ the world

LEGEND has it that the game of chess was born in India. In his extensively researched book, Chess Metaphors, noted Spanish reseacher Diego Raskin-Gutman confirms the legend with what seems to be irrefutable historical evidence.

Essentially, he traces the history of chess to the ancient game called chaturanga which refers to an Indian military formation that uses elephants, horses, chariots and soldiers.

Raskin-Gutman writes: “In eastern India, chaturanga probably evolved into Korean chess and the modern Xiang Qi which is popular nowadays throughout China.

From western India, the game moved to Persia in the early centuries of the common era and became shatranj.

The Arab conquest of Persia (637 - 651) and then north Africa, southern Italy and the Iberian peninsula determined the geographic scope for chess conquest of western Europe.

“The period during which the game of shatranj developed in the Arab world became the real foundation for modern chess.

Indeed, during the blossoming of the refined, medieval culture, several books about this ancestor of chess treated the game in a systemic way and compared it to diverse mathematical structures.”

As if to provide some comic relief, Rasskin Gutman recalls an Arabic legend about the origin of chess. The philosopher Sassa invented the game to present the Indian king Balhait with a new pastime that would distract him from his royal boredom.

Pleased with his gift, the king promised to give Sassa anything he desired. The philosopher then “confessed” he was a simple and modest man and asked only for some grains of wheat.

Nevertheless he wanted the gift to be related to the chessboard.

Starting with one grain in the first square, the king had to place double the number of grains in each subsequent square.

The king ordered the request granted. But without any serious idea of mathematics he was committed to the exponential need of filling up the board with 18,446,744,073,709,551,615 grains, enough to go around the equator billions of times.

Annoyingly, Rasskin-Gutman fails to tell his readers just how this episode ended.

The Arab version of shatranj that was transmitted to Spain became ajedrez, the Spanish word for chess, and later to the rest of Europe greatly resembles the modern game.

“Chess spread toward Europe by many other routes, among them through Italy after the Arabic conquest of Sicily and Sardinia,” writes the eminent Spanish researcher.

“It also might have spread directly from Asia and Persia across the Caspian Sea toward Russia, the countries of central Europe and even as far as the Scandinavian countries.

“In this way, the magic of chess would have extended throughout almost all of Europe by the eleventh or twelfth century, laying the groundwork for an intellectual enterprise without precedent in the history of board games - passing beyond the ludic borders of a pastime into the realms of art and science and ultimately offering a setting for exploring the human intellect.”

The fly-leaf introduction to his book sums it up: “When we play the ancient and noble game of chess, we grapple with ideas about honesty, deceitfulness, bravery, fear, aggression, beauty and creativity which echo (or allow us to depart from) the attitudes we take in our daily lives.

“Chess is an activity in which we deploy almost all our available cognitive resources; therefore it makes an ideal laboratory for investigation into the workings of the mind.

Indeed research into artificial intelligence (AI) has used chess as a model for intelligent behaviour since 1950s.”