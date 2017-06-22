It Dont Come Easy and never will

It Dont Come Easy at Royal Ascot but the third stage of this fabulous five-day(s) fixture could well yield reward when Richard Fahey’s charge contests the eighteen-runner, group two Norfolk Stakes over five furlongs of a fabulous good to firm surface; on our time-handicap this Kyllachy colt is one of the very best seen out to date.

This is a favourite race and down the years and my profit margin is often boosted by the fledgling two-year-old colts which ‘fly’ home and become household names for my family!

On the TH It Dont Come Easy represents a tremendous betting each-way opportunity at around 10/1, which are the odds currently being offered because Rebel Assault was beaten again a week after losing out to our selection by a head at Musselburgh.

Following a promising debut fourth at York there was confidence behind It Dont Come Easy nineteen days ago despite the fact Rebel Asault had smashed the clock with an eight lengths success at Catterick ten days earlier; we thought the latter was nigh on a cert but, of course, unbackable at odds-on. Never back shorties!

Rebel Assault duly led approaching the final Furlong but ex-champion, Paul Hanagan, timed it absolutely right on It Dont Come Easy. The actual time-figure was colossal, good enough for Royal Ascot!

Nine Below Zero has won both races to date and is expected to complete a hat-trick for Ralph Beckett who recently split with Fran Berry, replaced on the impressive, unchallenged Windsor winner by Pat Smullen. It’s a cruel game!

Several other precocious juveniles will also be strongly-fancied but if It Dont Come Easy replicates his Scottish mark he’ll be on the premises and in the frame!

Aidan O’Brien-trained Epsom Oaks third, Alluring, is an obvious choice for the group tow Ribblesdale Stakes over a similar distanced, twelve furlongs.

No chance with Enable and subsequently-stricken stable companion, Rhododendron, but we selected Alluring, each-way, for the fourth classic and she was guaranteed placed from a long way out. There isn’t a better bet during the week than Alluring and Ryan Moore will be positive, for sure.

Unbelievably there is an all-weather fixture running in tandem, Chelmsford, where Canterbury Quad should finally gain ‘winning brackets’ if not unsuited by polytrack on a track where they still don’t have a grandstand. Good surface though!