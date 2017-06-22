Kumble controversy overshadows India arrival for Windies series

Powerhouses India arrived on Tuesday for their limited overs tour against West Indies under a shadow of controversy after Anil Kumble dramatically stepped aside as head coach over a rift with captain Virat Kohli.

Kumble was set to oversee the series in the Caribbean but opted to stand down after it emerged that Kohli had informed the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) off his reservations with the outstanding former leg-spinner’s style.

While Kumble’s one-year contract was up for renewal and there were other candidates in the race for the positions, the BCCI’s cricket advisory committee had thrown their weight behind the 46-year-old to continue in the job.

But in a statement, Kumble said his relationship with Kohli had become “untenable” and the best option was to step down from the post.

“I was informed for the first time [Monday] by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the head coach,” he said.

“I was surprised since I have always respected the role boundaries between captain and coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.”

The BCCI said in light of the developments, Dr. MV Sridhar would “supervise the team management” on the Windies tour with batting coach Sanjay Bangar fielding coach R Sridhar continuing in their respective roles.

Amitabh Choudhary, acting secretary of the BCCI, hailed Kumble’s contribution to the national team’s development.

“We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the number one Test position,” Choudhary said.

“Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour.”

India open their tour with an ODI doubleheader at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain starting tomorrow.

(CMC)

FULL TEXT OF ANIL KUMBLE’S STATEMENT

Hours after resigning as India coach, Anil Kumble tweeted “thank you!”, and attached a statement to his tweet.

I am honoured by the confidence reposed in my by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.

Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.

Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest.

In light of these ‘reservations’, I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.

Let me reiterate that it has been an absolutely privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned.

I also wish to thank the innumerable followers and fans of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.

- Anil Kumble

(SOURCE: ESPNcricinfo)

​