National energy policy coming

Acknowledging that it had taken too long for a national energy policy to be put in place, Anita Hankey, senior planning officer, Ministry of Energy, said the policy will be coming soon. Hankey added that stakeholders were consulted and the ministry was getting ready to launch the policy.

“I have been hearing a lot about this national energy policy for years. The minister is very much interested in getting it off the ground once and for all.”

She was delivering remarks on behalf of Permanent Secretary, Selwyn Lashley, at the Clean Energy Conference which was held on June 8 and 9 at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, Mt Hope.

On the issue of clean energy, Hankey confirmed that a consultant, as well as the European Union (EU), were assisting government with developing a renewable energy and energy efficiency (REEE) roadmap.

She said the consultant, elected to provide technical support to the Ministry of Energy and the EU delegation to T&T, is developing a “REEE roadmap that defines the short-term, long-terms measures, actions and financing required to implement T&T’s nationally determined contribution and strategy for the reduction of carbon emissions in T&T.”

Hankey told stakeholders that this roadmap is intended to analyse the gaps, the barriers and the financing requirements and suggest goals that T&T can accomplish.

“The roadmap 2021-2030 would include the renewable energy and energy efficiency priorities for action and investment for the period 2017 to 2021 in the first instance. These include capacity-building requirement, establishment of an enabling framework, investment for social and economic benefits and private sector engagement.

“The consultant and the EU delegation have been providing technical support to us for us to achieve our targets.”

Substantiating her point as to why T&T should invest in solar energy projects, Hankey said T&T, among other islands in the region, is vulnerable to external shocks as a result of insularity, high dependence on the petroleum/gas sector and the impact of climate change

“While heavily subsidised, the real cost of energy severely impacts the economy, cause for savings and requires re-organisation of energy affairs by the Government,” she added.

“Despite the significant availability of domestic renewable energy resources, T&T is a source of fossil fuel which explodes into volatile oil prices and poses an additional burden to our indebtedness. The prolonged economic downturn calls for diversification and the need to boost economic growth and job creation.

“I am sure you all are aware that T&T’s industrial sector while vital to its economy is its highest energy consuming sector. Due to the age of many of these existing facilities we recognise there is a significant opportunity to optimise operational efficiency which lead to substantial energy and cost savings and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.”

Comparing T&T with its regional counterparts, Hankey said Cuba, Antigua, Barbados and Nevis all have successful projects in solar parks.

“I am proud to note that as a region, steps are being taken to reduce these emissions through the use of clean energy.

“In Cuba, the first photovoltaic solar park is currently being built. The park is expected to produce power of 4.4 megawatts of solar energy, which would reduce their national consumption of by, more than 1,700 tonnes of fossil fuel.”

Giving an update on the Waste Energy Facility at Beetham she said, “This facility will contribute to the modernisation of the integrated municipal solid waste management in T&T while concurrently contributing to the attainment of the country’s sustainable energy target.

“We have already completed expressions of interest process and a consultant has already been selected whose role would be to assist us in preparing and issuing a request for proposals to design, build, operate the waste energy plant.”

Hankey confirmed that the consultant is to assume duties very shortly. This comes after Cabinet in July 2016 had agreed to the establishment of a ministerial sub-committee to provide oversight for the development of a waste energy facility in the Beetham landfill estate.

On the issue of T&T’s investment in wind energy, Hankey said T&T was exploring its opportunities in that regard. This initiative, she said, will “assist in diversifying the nation’s electricity supply from scarce and depleting natural gas fossil fuel towards renewable and sustainable resources.”

She said a feasibility study would be done as “this demonstrates the Government’s commitment to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint in line with our international commitment.”

With wind energy, she said T&T can gain by increasing revenue and more research opportunities for tertiary education institutions.

Grid integration legislation is being worked on and would be put to the Parliament very soon.