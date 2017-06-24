Ahye retains title in record time

The Rebirth champion runner held-off a very strong field to win the women’s 100 metres crown with a new national and championship record time of 10.82 seconds on the Second day of the NGC/Sagicor/NAAA National Open Track and Field Championships out at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, last night.

The Carenage native produced an impressive and explosive run to stop the clock two-hundredths of a second better than Kelly-Ann Baptiste’s 10.84 set back in June 2015 during her feat. Baptise of Zenith came in second this time in 10.88 seconds with reigning junior double sprint sensation Khalifa St Fort with an impressive third place finish in 11.06 seconds.

In the absence of the 2016 champion Richard Thompson, Emmanuel Callender of Memphis Pioneers took full advantage and bag the 2017 men’s sprint title in 10.10 seconds to deny two-time Olynpic medallist Keston Bledman of Simplex, who finished second 10.15 seconds and last year’s silver medallist Rondell Sorrillo of La Brea, who also crossed in 10.15.

Meanwhile, Machel Cedenio of Simplex made a successful defence of his men’s 400 metres title when he dominated the field to clock 44.90 seconds. Second was double Olympic bronze medallist Lalonde Gordon, who ran unattached and clocked 45.27 seconds with Renny Quow of Zenith third in 45.71 seconds.

In the women’s equivlant, it was Domonique Williams of Abilene, who like Cedenio, made a successful defence of her women’s 400 metres crown after she raced down the track and stopped the clock at 52.74 seconds which was an improvement from her qualifying effoprt of 52.76 seconds.

Kineke Alexander of St Vincent and The Grenadines was second in 54.23 seconds with Simplex’s Chelsi An Charles third in 54.46 seconds.

World Championship hopeful, Mikel Thomas quest for another national title was dashed after he was disqualified in the finals of the men’s 110 metres Hurdles run.

The event which was contested by five athletes and won by Reubin Walters of Memphis Pioneers who clocked 13.34 seconds. Walter also won his qualiyfing heat (13.30 seconds) with Thomas posting a time of 13.70 seconds for second place during the qualifying run.

The women’s 100 metes hurdles was won by Debroah of AirBon Sonics in 13.36 seconds after a two-athlete race which saw Anya Akili of Kaizen Panthers taking silver in 14.76 metres.

Sherselle of Toco Tafac produced five of six successful throws with a best of 28.84 metres in her very first attempt to captured the Women’s Hammer Throw title from three challengers.

She recorded distances of 28.84m, 23.27m, 28.84m, 20.08m, 26.60m, 24.45m and a foul.

The silver medals was secured by Striders’ Angel Coobs, who best effort was 28.50 meters which she achieved twice during the ebent, with former champion and now veteran competitor Gwendolyn Smith of Palo Seco strolling away with the bronze after a 28.49 metres effort.

Hezekiel Romeo of Rebirth emerged as the men’s shot put champion with a heave of 18.19 metres, his best of six throws. In fact he hit that mark twice from his first two attempts folowed by (17.58m, 17.71m 17.56m 17.54m and 17.86m).

He was challenged by five others of which Shevorne Worrell of UTT Fast Track took the silver behind 16.73 metres which he too recorded twice despite fouling three of his six trows. Grenada’s Josh Hazzard was third with a best effort of 16.09 metres. He did not foul any of his attempts.

1 Ahye, Michelle-Lee (Rebirth) 10.82

2 Baptiste, Kelly-An (Zenith) 10.88

3 St. Fort, Khalifa (Unattached) 11.06

4 Hackett, Semoy (Zenith) 11.27

1 Cedenio, Machel (Simplex) 44.90

2 Gordon, Lalonde (Unattached) 45.27

3 Quow, Renny (Zenith) 45.71

4 Solomon, Jarrin (Memphis Pioneers) 46.09

1 Williams, Domoniqu (Abilene) 52.74

2 Alexander, Kineke (St Vincent) 54.23

3 Charles, Chelsi An (Simplex) 54.46

1 Romeo, Hezekiel (Rebirth) 18.19m

2 Worrell, Shevorne (Utt Fast Track) 16.73m

3 Hazzard, Josh (Grenada) 16.09m

1 Murray, Sherselle (Toco Tafac) 28.84m

2 Coombs, Angel (Striders) 28.50m

3 Smith, Gwendolyn (Palo Seco) 25.18m

1 John, Deborah (Air Bon Sonics) 13.36

2 Akili, Anya (Kaizen Panthers) 14.76

1 Walters, Reubin (Memphis Pioneers) 13.34

2 Lewis, Aaron (Kaizen Panthers) 14.23

3 Rawlins, Tyrese (Neon Wolves) 15.20

1 Vincent, Zita (ST Vincent) 5:01.88

2 Francis, April (Abilene) 5:15.83