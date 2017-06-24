Calypso Spikers blow past Venezuela for ninth spot

The European-based quartet of Krystle Esdelle, Channon Thompson, Sinead Jack and Darlene Ramdin were all impressive as T&T’s swept aside Venezuela 25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18 for ninth spot at the 12-team 16th Movistar Women’s Pan American Volleyball Cup at Eduardo Dibos Coliseum, Lima, Peru, yesterday.

Former captain, Esdelle who plies her trade in Greece was the main scorer for T&T with 21 points, 18 of which were spikes while France-based Thompson added 18 (11 spikes, four kills, three aces) and the Turkey-based pair of Jack and Ramdin contributed 16 and 12 respectively to help secure the team’s best ever finish in the tournament.

Overall it was a well balanced performance from six-time Caribbean champions T&T who outscored their neighbours on spikes (51-36), 16-6 blocks with seven from Jack, and 10-8 on service aces, with captain Renele Forde adding three.

However, T&T still committed too many errors for Cuban-born coach Francisco Cruz’s liking, 33 to Venezuela’s 17, which prolonged the contest.

Venezuela had two players in double-figure scoring Maria Jose Perez with 14, and captain Desiree Glod, who has T&T parentage.

Last year, when the tournament was held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the “Calypso Spikers” ended in tenth spot from 12 teams, to equal their best ever finishes from 2009-2013 while the national women were 12th on debut in 2007 as well as 2008 and 11th in 2014.

On Friday, T&T women went under to Colombia 19-25, 22-25, 17-25 in 78 minutes in their seventh to tenth spot classification playoff match at the Manuel Bonilla Colisuem in Lima.

Dayana Segovia registered 18 points, all but one via spikes, while Valerin Carabali, Maria Martinez were next with nine and eighth points, respectively.

Yeisy Soto and Giselle Perez also chipped in with seven points each for the winners who outscored T&T on spikes 40-31 and blocks, 9-6 with Soto and Carabali contributing four apiece.

On the other side of the net, Esdelle led T&T with 16 points, 12 of which were spikes followed by Jack with eight, four in blocks and Thompson, with four.

Jalicia Ross-Kydd and Darlene Ramdin added four each and Forde, three for T&T, who were once again undone by unforced errors, 23 to Colombia’s 17.

It was the same outcome for both teams when they met at the same stage of the competition when it was held in Dominican Republic last year.

In the second seventh to tenth playoff match, Canada rallied past Venezuela, 21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-10.

And in the main draw quarterfinals, Puerto Rico powered past four-time winners Cuba 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 and Peru stunned Argentina 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9.