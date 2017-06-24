Rowley leads U-18s to second win

Chad Rowley made it 16 goals in two matches when he scored seven times as host T&T Under-18 boys water polo team improved to 2-0 courtesy a 16-4 demolition of Jamaica when the 2017 Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Swimming Championships continued at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Scorer of nine goals in T&T’s 24-8 crushing of Barbados on Thursday’s opening day, Rowley was again the main scorer for T&T with Jason Hackett adding a beaver-trick and two each from Joshua Welsh and Tyrece Joseph while Jean-Luc Hinds added the other for the 2-0 locals. For Jamaica, Cody Jones got three, and Joel Parnell, one.

However, the T&T Under-18 Boys are second on the table behind today’s opponent, Puerto Rico which followed up their 16-9 defeat of Jamaica by blasting the Barbadians 27-8 also yesterday.

T&T Under-15 Boys, will need a win today against Bahamas to avoid losing their best-of-five series, 3-0 after the visitors won their second match, 12-7 to add to Thursday’s nail-biting 12-11 win.

Once again, Gabriel Sastre was the man doing most of the damage for Bahamas with half of his team’s goals while Nicholas Wallace-Whitfield got two, and Gabriel Encinar, Thor Sasso, Damian Gomez and Thomas Iling, the others.

Ross Gillette led T&T with two goals with the quintet of Nathan Hinds, Everson Latchman, Christian Chin Lee, Yannick Robertson, and Kelvin Caesar also scoring.

Last night in the Open men competition, T&T men tackled Barbados after losing 17-4 to pre-tournament favourites Cuba while T&T women suffered a second straight loss, 18-10 to Mexico after an 11-7 loss on Thursday to Venezuela. Competition resumes from 1pm today at the same venue until June 28.