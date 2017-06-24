Taylor is top ICC all-rounder

In the latest ICC women’s rankings released on Thursday, the 26-year-old Jamaican held a handsome lead in the all-rounders rankings over second placed Ellyse Perry of Australia.

Taylor was the only West Indies player in the top 10 as Marizanne Kapp of South Africa along with the New Zealand pair of Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite rounded out the top five.

In the batting rankings, Taylor lay fifth with Aussie Meg Lanning occupying the top spot and Indian stroke-maker Mithali Raj in second.

Aggressive right-hander Deandra Dottin was installed at number eight but was the only other West Indies player in the top 20.

Taylor featured at number two in the bowling rankings behind seamer Kapp, with veteran Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, third.

Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed is the only other Caribbean player in the top 20, in at number seven.

Taylor has been the most prolific all-round player for West Indies in recent years, scoring 3732 runs from 98 One-Day Interntionals at an average of 44.

She has taken 114 wickets with her off-spin at an average of 18.

The World Cup runs from June 24 to July 23 here in England.