Tough day for T&T water polo teams

Yesterday’s, third day of the e 2017 Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Swimming Championships Water Polo competition proved to be a tough one for host T&T at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

This after the Under-15 and Under-18 Boys teams as well as the Open women’s squad were beaten in their respective matches.

In the first match for the locals, a must-win encounter, the T&T Under-15 Boys were beaten 9-5 by Bahamas and will have to settle for the silver medals, due to a 0-3 scoreline in their best-of-five series matches.

Bahamas won the first two matches, 12-11 and 12-7 and led again by Gabriel Sastre in attack, with three goals, they cooled off a spirited challenge from T&T.

Alexander Turnquest added a pair of goals for the Bahamians while Nicholas Wallace-Whitfield, Jeleau Grant, Thor Sasso and Gabriel Encinar got one each.

For T&T, Dante Drakes-Mc Kell led the fightback with two goals while Nathan Hinds, Ross Gillette and Everson Latchman chipped in with one each.

Despite the Bahamas taking the gold medal, both teams will still contest their remaining two matches today and tomorrow as schedule.

The T&T Under-18 Boys fell to their first loss in three matches, 6-3 to Puerto Rico in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Today in the semifinal, Puerto Rico as round-robin winners meet winless Barbados, while T&T tackles, Jamaica, which got it first win, 15-7 over the Bajans.

Jafet Hernandez got the first and last goal for Puerto Rico while Jose Loubriel got three and Eugenio Maldonado the other to cancel out two from T&T’s Jean-Luc Hinds and one from Jason Hackett.

The local women’s Open Division team dropped to a 0-3 record after suffering an 18-4 beating from Cuba.

Last night, the T&T men’s Open team with a 1-1 record faced Jamaica tackled in Pool A after crushing Barbados 19-1 on Friday night.

In the win over the Barbadians, Kieron Emmanuel scored a handful of goals for the host while John Littlepage added a beaver-trick and the quartet of Ethan Elliot, Gregory Joseph, Marc Stauble and Justin Bolden two each. Adrian Hinds and Kris Thomas also netted for T&T while Barbados got its lone reply from Andre Ferdinand. Competition resumes from 11.30am today at the same venue.