W Connection perfect with Benjamin brace

Neil Benjamin Jr scored a second-half double as former champions W Connection whipped Club Sando 3-1 in a rainy contest for a third straight win in the 2017 T&T Pro League at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Friday night.

With the win, four-time champions, W Connection stayed top of the table with maximum nine points, five clear of three-time reigning champions Central FC, Morvant Caledonia United and San Juan Jabloteh, another past multiple league winner.

At Couva on Friday night, W Connection was kept at bay in the first-half by some excellent goalkeeping from Stefan Berkeley who twice denied inform Marcus Joseph.

However, a minute into the second-half, the “Savonetta Boys” finally broke the deadlock when Suriname’s Dimitri Apai swooped at the far post to slot home a cross from Benjamin past Berkeley,

On the hour mark, Benjamin then made it 2-0 when the blasted home a low left sided centre from St Lucian Kurt Frederick, but Club Sando managed to claw back into the contest ten minutes later via off-season recruit Keyon Edwards while fellow newcomer Tyrone Charles saw a free-kick crash off the bar as the Angus Eve-coached club pressed for the equalizer.

At the other end of the field, Berkeley did his best to keep his team in the contest with two more crucial saves to deny Benjamin and Apai.

But with the seconds ticking down on the contest, Benjamin made certain of victory when he pounced on another left sided Frederick cross to net from close up.

In the night’s opener match, Central FC got a goal from Sean De Silva, Johann Peltier, Taryk Sampson, Carlos Edwards and Jason Marcano, from the penalty-spot to crush Pt Fortin Civic 5-0 for its first win of the campaign.

This after the double-header seemed to be in jeopardy due to a waterlogged field, only to be rescued by T&T Football Federation (TTFA) president David John-Williams who managed to successfully get some assistance to pump out of the water from the playing field.

Yesterday at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, Police and MIC-IT St Ann’s Rangers battled to a 1-1 draw with Joshua Leach scoring for the lawmen to cancel out Xai-Pierre De Four’s 32nd minute opener.