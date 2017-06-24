Windies, India go again hoping no rain

The West Indies will come up against India in the second Seagrams ODI match at the Queen’s Park Oval this morning from 9am and all eyes will be fixed upward, as more rain is expected to once again hold centre stage at the Mecca of local cricket.

The first game of the series on Friday was washed out after India, sent in to bat scored 199 for three of 39.2 overs. Heavy and persistent rain then made an appearance and although the outfield drained beautifully, the last bit of rain around 3.26pm put paid to the 26-over encounter the officials were hoping to get in.

Both teams trained at the Oval yesterday and they are hoping that they can get a full game today, as the Indians bid to get back to winning ways, since losing the finals of the Champions Trophy to Pakistan in London just a week ago.

The West Indies will be hoping that their young attack create inroads early into the Indian batting, as they allowed an opening association of 132 runs in the first game. The West Indies are expected to go into the match with the same team, which means that young pacer Alzari Joseph will take the role as strike bowler. Skipper Jason Holder, who did not bowl badly in the first game, has now taken 48 wickets which ties with Courtney Walsh as the most by a West Indian, while captaining the side. He will be looking to lead his young team well and must have been encouraged by the return to form of Guyanese leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. The right arm bowler returned figures of 1/39 from 10 overs in the first game and looked penetrative. The West Indies will be eager to pull an upset over the Indians, as they are struggling to get off ninth position in the ICC ODI rankings. If by the end of September they remain in that position then they will enter a play off for a place at the 2019 World Cup in England, a tournament which they have won on two occasions.

India on the other hand will be looking to gel together and produce a good performance to lift their spirits, after all the off-field issues leading up to this series. Head coach Anil Kumble did not renew his contract with the team due to an apparent diversion of views with skipper Virat Kohli.

The attendance for today’s match is expected to be much better than Friday and as of yesterday morning all tickets for the popular Carib Beer Stand were sold.

Teams: West Indies:

Jason Holder (Captain), Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed, Kieran Powell, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (WK), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell.

India:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.