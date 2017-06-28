Are you a true fan or supporter?

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The English Oxford Dictionary defines a supporter as a person who is actively interested in and wishes success for a particular sports team, while the English Collins Dictionary defines a sport fan as a person who is enthusiastic about sports.

I am sure there are many definitions but I am also certain that the contest will remain the same.

For the sportsmen and sportswomen of this country, there can be little doubt that the words above ring through every single day.

It matters not, who is in control, who is in power, who makes the decisions, who is the boss!

There is only ever, one outcome—“Our athletes in whatever sport they endeavour to participate suffer and pay the ultimate price of losing their focus, and eventually giving up on their respective careers.”

None of what was said above is unknown, but in this country we have decided to just accept this without trying to change.

It is for that reason, that those that criticise athletes at times for their apparent errant behaviour off the field of sport, are ignorant of the trials and tribulations that are experienced daily.

So yet again, we have to ask ourselves what can be done, so as to ensure our athletes remain in sport, and let me again say, “We all need to look into the mirror and watch the reflection that either allows the problems to occur, or just encourages or ignores it, in all instances, we are to be blamed.”

T&T has never been a supportive country in the growing stages of an athlete’s career, instead, we are the first to criticise and express our disappointment on our own without knowing all the facts. It is perhaps something within us, that enjoys the failure of others, so much so that we are quick to write off youngsters and in the 20s.

Notwithstanding, some of our sportspersons, based on their education and mental strength, have sadly accepted and grown accustomed to the stark reality, that is, the Trinidad and Tobago sports fan.

Last weekend, the NAAA staged the National Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and a number of T&T’s leading athletes were on display over the three days, yet still, the attendance was only around 3,000. This is certainly not good enough and suggests that the very same persons who, without spending their time to get to watch and know who are our sporting representatives are, are always ready and willing to condemn the international performances of our athletes once the results don’t meet their standard.

Yet, we forget, that many of those that represent team TTO in Track and Field, do this mainly at their own cost with reimbursements at least one, if not two years behind. In fact, I can tell you that some athletes got their 2015 subventions last year, and to date nothing more, but they still keep going and grinding for the red, white and black.

In fact, it has been widely reported that only one athlete has received funding for this current season. A number of them have been forced to depend on their parents for support through loans and doing odd jobs. In other words, our so-called professional athletes are now semi-pros. Thank God some of them are benefiting from their respective schools in the USA , so that they do not have to depend on T&T’s Elite programme.

So instead of coming to the Hasely Crawford Stadium and paying $75 TT a day on Saturday and Sunday to witness the best in this country perform, many persons choose to do something else and while there is nothing wrong with that on the surface, it calls into question, how much do you really care for your country and how much of a fan are you compared to how much of a supporter you are.

The true fans and supporters of sport stay around for a long time, in good times and in challenging times, because they understand and know how vital and important they are.

Again, are you a true fan or a true supporter of T&T sports?