Jabloteh secures U-15 three-peat

Hail San Juan Jabloteh, champions of the 2017 Flow Youth Pro League Under-15 division, completing a three-peat with two games to spare.

On Sunday, Tyrese Pierre got his second goal of the season to earn the San Juan outfit a 1-0 win over Morvant Caledonia United at San Juan North Secondary School.

Jabloteh, champions in all the divisions in the last two seasons, have mounted an unassailable 43 points in the U-15 division, leaving Point Fortin Civic (30 points), Police FC (30 points and a game in hand) and W Connection (29 points) in a tight race for second.

Jabloteh’s Under-13 and Under-17 teams are also hoping to complete the three-peat this season, and maintain their places at the top of the respective standings with impressive score-lines against their neighbours.

Jabloteh U-13s, led by prolific goals went one better by scoring five times to put his tally at 36 for the season, while teammates Jaheim Faustin and Trevlon Weekes scored a hat-trick and double respectively.

Lindell Sween, Kanye Baker, Kyle Dwarika, Nkosi Ambrose, Hakim Lord, Israel Joseph chipped in with a goal each for Jabloteh, and an own goal on the hour mark also contributed to the heavy Caledonia defeat. Jabloteh, with 43 points, are ahead of Police FC by a superior goal-difference and must face North East Stars and Defence Force in their remaining matches. Police, kept level on points with a 3-1 win over Central FC and face Point Fortin and Caledonia in their other games.

Jaheim Marshall scored a first-half double at the D’Abadie Recreation Ground for the little Blues and Nathaniel Carrim made it 3-0 in the second half before Kyle Ramdoo grabbed a consolation item for the Couva Sharks who went on to lose 2-1 in the U-15 division. In the u-17s however, they held Police to a 2-2 draw.

Jabloteh’s U-17s however, moved closer to the title by mauling Caledonia 11-0, including four from the penalty spot. They got goals from Nickel Orr, who ended with a hat-trick, a double from Jodel Brown, and a goal each from Lukman Brooks, Tyrese Bailey, Emmanuel John, Kidane Lewis, Roshawn Laidow and Trevin Thomas to go eight points clear at the top of thestandings.

Second North East Stars (31 points) are the only team with a mathematical chance at upsetting Jabloteh, despite dropping vital points in a 2-2 tie W Connection (30 points).

SCORES (u-13s)

Central FC 1 (Kyle Ramdoo 64’) vs Police FC 3 (Jaheim Marshall 8’, 11’, Nathaniel Carrim 39’), at D’Abadie Recreation Ground:

St. Ann’s Rangers 1 (Ajani Andrews 63’) vs Point Fortin Civic 1 (Isaiah Thompson 55’), at El Dorado West Secondary;

San Juan Jabloteh 17 (Trevlon Weekes 4’, 52’, Nathaniel James 5’, 13’, 23’, 27’, 47’, Lindell Sween 7’, Jaheim Faustin 11’, 45’, 49’, Kanye Baker 20’, Kyle Dwarika 25’, Nkosi Ambrose 31’, Hakim Lord 39’, Israel Joseph 67’, Own Goal 58’) vs Morvant Caledonia United 0, at San Juan North Secondary;

W Connection 4 (Shakeem Williams 36’, Aleem Mohammed 38’, Chaz Forde 62’, Own Goal 70’) vs North East Stars 0, at Union Recreation Ground;

Club Sando 2 (Miguel Prescott 66’, Anthony Williams 76’) vs Defence Force 3 (Terrel Gibson 13’, Joshua Mason 20’, 58’), at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training ground.

SCORES: U-15s

Central FC 1 (Jeremiah Lewis 41’) vs Police FC 2 (Daniel Warner 20’, J’Dun Martin 62’), at D’Abadie Recreation Ground;

St. Ann’s Rangers 0 vs Point Fortin Civic 3 (Thaj Neptune 23’ pen., Jhavani Jack 43’, Moredecai Brown 67’), at El Dorado West Secondary;

San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Tyrese Pierre 40’) vs Morvant Caledonia United 0, at San Juan North Secondary;

W Connection 6 (Jerel Sandiford 31’, Nicholas Dyett 48’, Tarik Lee 50’, Adica Ash 55’, 63’, Jabari Lee 80’) vs North East Stars 0, at Union Recreation Ground;

Club Sando 5 (Flex Lewis 4’, Rhowen Stewart Williams 17’, Nesean Duncan 75’, Kerdeem Christopher 77’, 79’) vs Defence Force 0, at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field.

SCORES: U-17s

Central FC 2 (Tyrese Williams 30’, Shaquille John 69’) vs Police FC 2 (Emmanuel Elie 43’, Kareem Grant 87’), at D’Abadie Recreation Ground;

St. Ann’s Rangers 5 (Che Benny 16’, 86’ Nkosi Salandy 36’, 54’, Jesse Williams 45’) vs Point Fortin Civic 1 (Jameel Pierre 22’), at El Dorado West Secondary;

San Juan Jabloteh 11 (Nickel Orr 5’ pen., 13’, 47’, Jodel Brown 35’, 49’, Lukman Brooks 45’ pen., Tyrese Bailey 61’, Emmanuel John 72’ pen., Kidane Lewis 80’, Roshawn Laidow 89’ pen., Trevin Thomas 90’+) vs Morvant Caledonia United 0, at San Juan North Secondary;

W Connection 2 (Caleb Gasper 55’, Trike Andrews 77’ pen.) vs North East Stars 2 (Darnell Charles 45’, John-Paul Rochford), at Union Recreation Ground;

Club Sando 5 (Oshalw* Moses 20’, 22’, 48’, Isa Bramble 35’, Atiba Lewis 37’) vs Defence Force 1 (Alexi George 63’), Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field.

LATEST STANDINGS

Teams P W D L F A GD Pts

Jabloteh 16 14 1 1 97 16 81 43

Police 16 14 1 1 59 15 44 43

W Connection 16 11 1 4 51 15 36 34

Defence Force 16 8 3 5 59 27 32 27

North East Stars 16 7 2 7 33 33 0 23

Club Sando 16 7 1 8 51 29 22 22

Central FC 16 7 0 9 52 43 9 21

Point Fortin 16 5 2 9 25 48 -23 17

Morvant Caledonia 16 1 0 15 11 128 -117 3

St Ann’s Rangers 16 0 1 15 5 89 -84 1