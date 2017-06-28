Jack cops PanAm Cup blocker award

T&T’s Sinead Jack and Argentina’s Natalia Aispurua were selected as first and second “Middle Blockers” award winners respectively when the curtain came down on the 16th Movistar Pan American Women’s Volleyball Cup in Lima, Peru on Sunday night.

It was overall impressive by the European-based Jack as she helped T&T secure a best ever finish of ninth spot in the 12-team tournament to book a ticket as the fifth best NORCECA team to next year’s FIVB Grand Prix.

Jack who plays in Turkey ended with a total of 27 blocks, four behind Aispurua while the T&T starlet had a tournament-best seven blocks in a match, same as Canada’s Jennifer Cross, who did it twice.

The T&T team also had a tournament high 16 blocks in a match, against Peru and Venezuela, along with Canada, Colombia and USA who each did it once.

USA’s Micha Hancock, whose serving and setting qualities helped her team to a fifth crown was named Most Valuable Player of the competition.