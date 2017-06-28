Sandals seeks role in cricket revival

Sandals the popular regional resort is going to play a major role in the resuscitation of West Indies cricket according to Regional public relations director Sunil Ramdeen.

The T&T native who is now resident in St Lucia says that the Sandals academy will be bigger and better this year and the company is looking to partner with Cricket West Indies (CWI) to make sure that the game returns to its once pristine state in the region.

Sandals was once a major sponsor of West Indies cricket and Ramdeen is hoping that this can once again be a reality.

“Our chairman Gordon Butch Stewart as you know is from Jamaica and he understands the value of sport and in particular cricket to the region. He is always willing to assist where the development of Caribbean people is concerned and he sees cricket as a great vehicle for this. Sandals and cricket go hand in hand and we are hoping to continue and even better our association with regional cricket,” he explained.

The Sandals Foundation will soon again commence another cricket camp for young cricketers in St Lucia. The rise of Windwards cricket has been credited with Sandal’s involvement in the sport on the Island of St Lucia. A number of West Indies cricketers coming through now have had associations with the Sandals Academy and a notable name that comes to mind is opener Johnson Charles.

Last year, the Sandals Foundation and the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and St Lucia joined forces for the development of 120 U-15 youth cricketers. The camp, which seeks to holistically develop cricketers from all West Indies players territories, also imparted life skill development knowledge on the history of West Indies cricket, media relations skills and representing West Indies with pride.

Ramdeen added that better days are ahead for West Indies cricket, as far as Sandals are concerned. “We are happy with the strides made by the Academy and the association with Cricket West Indies (CWI). Just this week, I met with CEO of CWI Johnny Graves as to future relations and all seems very promising. Sandals is a top brand and CWI is similar, so we are looking to have the two tied in for a better cricket product for the people of the Caribbean.”