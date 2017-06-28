Young Calypso girls on mission to conquer

Led by Aneicia Baptiste and Janeisha Cassimy, the national Under-21 team jetted off yesterday ahead of the start of the Netball World Youth Cup set to take place in Botswana early next month.

The co-captains have done all that is necesssary to keep the junior “Calypso Girls” focused on the prize and will seek to build their confidence when they tackle a number of warm-up matches against in London before taking on the top youth netball teams from around the world.

The local netballers got a boost of confidence ahead of their departure from patron of the sport, Sharon Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, yesterday at the VIP Room at the Piarco International airport.

Coached by Rhonda John-Davis and assistant coach Kemba Duncan, two former national netballers, the local netgirls will look to peak when they open against Fiji in Pool D on July 8. The other teams in the group are from England, Wales and Caribbean neighbour Grenada.

On July 10, the local team meets English women, Wales on July 11 and the Grenadians, the following day.

The T&T youngsters have been unable to celebrate the country winning any silverware in a competition for emerging players who are under 21 years of age and is held every four years since 1988. Only two countries have won the title, New Zealand, the reigning champion and Australia. New Zealand also won it in 2005 and 1992 while the Australians lead with four in 1998, 1996, 2000 and 2009.

At the competition, the 20 teams are divided in four groups of five and will first compete in preliminary round pool matches. The teams are then reconfigured at the end of day five with the top two teams from each grouping advance to Pool E and Pool F to compete in the first to eighth quarterfinals. The third and fourth place teams battle in Pool G and Pool H in ninth to 16th quarterfinals. The fifth place team in each group go to Pool I and will play for 17th to 20th spots.

Team:

Aniecia Baptiste, Janeisha Cassimy, Tiana Dillon, Cheynelle Dolland, Faith Hagley, Tahirah Hollingsworth, Canice Jacobs, Saniya Jarvis, Jeresia McEachrane, Shantel Seemungal, Shernece Seemungal, Afiya Vincent .

Technical team:

Rhonda John-Davis (coach); Kemba Duncan (assistant coach); Vanessa Forde (manager); Wayne Samuel (trainer); Aqiyla Gomez (physical therapist); Amanda Johnson (sport psychologist); Kerwin Marcell (massage therapist).

July 8

Sri Lanka vs Scotland

New Zealand vs Northern Ireland

Australia vs Zimbabwe

South Africa vs Barbados

Jamaica vs Cook Island

Fiji vs T&T

England vs Wales

Opening Ceremony

Botswana vs Malaysia

July 9

Singapore vs Australia

Northern Ireland vs Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe vs South Africa

Samoa vs New Zealand

Uganda vs Malaysia

Cook Islands vs Botswana

Grenada vs England

Wales vs Fiji

July 10

Scotland vs New Zealand

Barbados vs Australia

Zimbabwe vs Singapore

Botswana vs Uganda

Jamaica vs Malaysia

T&T vs England

Grenada vs Wales

Northern Ireland vs Samoa

July 11

Cook Islands vs Uganda

Barbados vs Zimbabwe

Scotland vs Northern Ireland

Samoa vs Sri Lanka

South Africa vs Singapore

Wales vs T&T

Botswana vs Jamaica

Fiji vs Grenada

July 12

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Australia vs South Africa

T&T vs Grenada

England vs Fiji

Singapore vs Barbados

Jamaica vs Uganda

Scotland vs Samoa

Cook Islands vs Malaysia