T&TVF short $175,000 for CAZOVA champs

With T&T Volleyball Federation set to host the Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship from Tuesday until next Sunday July 9, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) headed by Dion Hutchinson has admitted to being $175,000 short of meeting its demands.

Hutchinson, also a T&TVF Executive Director was speaking at the Cascadia Hotel & Conference Centre, Cascade, St Ann’s at the launch of the eight-team tournament which comes off at the National Cycling Centre, in Balmain, Couva.

During his brief address, Hutchinson said the T&TVF was 80 percent ready for the event, which is being held in T&T for the second time in three years, with the help of CAZOVA president and former T&TVF boss Mushtaque Mohammed as well as the Ministry of Sports, which have so far assisted with transportation for two teams via two maxi-taxis.

He added, “We have managed to put together 25 percent of the budget which we are very grateful for but we are still out by $175,000 and the tournament is a few days away, and immediately after this launch I will be heading back to the Ministry of Sports to seek their assistance.”

“We have already secured two maxis, but we are still short of money to cover for transport for the six other teams and tournament officials as well as payment for referees, staff members and scorers for the duration of the tournament.

With regards to the tournament itself, Hutchinson said the CAZOVA Championship being staged at Couva will be a big one in itself, and he

hopes the general public come out and show their support to the athletes and mainly the home team.

“Some of our players were recently in Suriname for a tournament which would have no doubt helot to get them match ready and the team is a very balanced one with a lot of experience players and youth at the same time and we at the T&TVF expect the team to do well.”

Mohammed echoed the views of Hutchinson stating being a national of T&T its always pleasing to him for we host these types of events as its normally of a very high standard.

“We at CAZOVA are always ready to assist the LOC’s of the host country in making sure a well run tournament is hosted and we are very confident that this will take place over the next week-and-a-half at Couva.”

Looking ahead to the tournament, Mohammed pointed out that this edition of the CAZOVA Championship is using a new qualification format for the NORCECA Continental Grand Prix as well as the FIVB World Championship.

Defending champions and two-time winners, T&T will come up against 2008 winner Martinique, Curacao and Jamaica in Pool E while former winners, Bahamas and Barbados, debutants Haiti and Suriname are in Pool D.

At the end of the round-robin series, the top two teams from each group will advance straight to the semifinals, while the second and third placed team will meet in cross-over semifinals.

When the competition concludes on July 9, the top two teams overall will qualify to the Third Round of FIVB World Championship qualification while the winner also be crowned champions of CAZOVA.

Both finalists at CAZOVA will also book tickets to the NORCECA Continental where they will join USA, Cuba, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Guatemala, along with two from the Eastern Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (ECVA) in the top-12 qualification process to determine the eventual five qualifiers to the FIVA World Championships.

In addition to T&T, and Martinique, Bahamas (2012), perennial kings and record nine-time winner Barbados (1992-1996, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006) and Netherlands Antilles (1991) are the other past winners.

The T&T 12-man squad will be led by former France-based Glamorgan-spiker in their quest for a third crown and he will have as his vice-captain, former Finland-based Akim Bushe while the second vice-captain Russell Pena was forced to withdraw from the team earlier this week due to injury and was replaced by Nathaniel Noreiga.

T&T senior men’s volleyball team

Ryan Stewart (captain), Akim Bushe (vice-captain), Mikheil Hoyte, Kameron Donald, Nathaniel Noreiga, Marlon Phillip, Brandon Legall, Adriel Roberts Joshua Mohammed, Daneil Williams, Enrique Harry, Kwesi Daniel.

Venue: National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva:

July 2 - 9, 2017:

Pool D: Martinique, Suriname, T&T, Curacao

Pool E: Jamaica, Haiti, Barbados, Bahamas

Tournament Schedule

Tuesday

Martinique vs Suriname, 2pm

Jamaica vs Haiti, 4pm

Opening Ceremony, 6pm

Barbados vs Bahamas, 7pm

T&T vs Curacao, 9pm

Wednesday

Curacao vs Martinique, 2pm

Bahamas vs Jamaica, 4pm

Barbados vs Haiti, 7pm

T&T vs Suriname, 9pm

Thursday

Suriname vs Curacao, 2pm

Bahamas vs Haiti, 4pm

Barbados vs Jamaica, 7pm

T&T vs Martinique, 9pm

Friday

Playoffs

Seventh spot: 4D vs 4E, 2pm

Quarterfinal 1: 2E vs 3D, 5pm

Quarterfinal 2: 2D vs 3E, 7pm

Saturday

Fifth spot: Loser Quarterfinal 1 vs Loser Quarterfinal 2, 2pm

Semifinal 1: E1 vs Quarterfinal winner 1 or 2, 5pm

Semifinal 2: D1 vs Quarterfinal winner 1 or 2, 7pm

Sunday

Third place: Loser Semifinal 1 vs Loser Semifinal 2, 2pm

Final: Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2, 4pm

Awards ceremony, 6pm