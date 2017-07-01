UTT strengthens for Kiwis Super Cup

Professional netballers Samantha Wallace and Kalifa MCollin will lend their expertise to the University of T&T (UTT) when the team compete in the Super Club netball tournament which begins in Nelson, New Zealand tomorrow.

The local netball powerhouse was first to arrive for the event, which runs until July 7 with 20 matches to be played across the five competition days.

UTT is due to compete against other seven teams including Southern Steel, Central Pulse, Northern Mystics, Australia’s New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS), Gauteng Jaguars (South Africa), Celtic Flames (Wales), and Marama Vou (Fiji), hoping to take top honours.

Wallace and McCollin, who recently completed their seasons in Australia and England, will fortify UTT”s shooting circle having excelled for their respective teams. Wallace competed with the New South Wales Swifts in the Suncorp Super Netball League while McCollin of Celtic Dragons emerged “Player of the Season” in the Vitality Netball Superleague.

The UTT team is also boosted by national senior players Onella Jack, Kielle Connelly, Jellene Richardson, Jameela McCarthy, Amanda Cameron and Crystal-Ann George, who recently returned to the senior fold. Also part of the team are former national Under-21 captain Shaquanda Greene and Monica Peters, who is a former member of the national U-21 and U-16 teams. She is also currently training with the senior unit.

Eight teams will compete over six days at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre, with a community day planned for Tuesday. The teams will be split into two groups of four, with pool games taking place on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday before two days of playoffs.

UTT is in Pool A along with Steel, Gauteng Jaguars and the NSWIS while Pool B includes Kiwi teams the Central Pulse and Northern Mystics, along with the Celtic Flames and Marama Vou.

Nelson hosted the Silver Ferns last year at a sellout game against Jamaica - the first international netball match to played at the recently redeveloped 1662-seat capacity Trafalgar Centre.