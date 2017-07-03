Carter, Leslie, Assang claim Lease titles

Aidan Carter has won the Boys Under-18 title in the Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament at the Country Club in Maraval, while Yin Lee Assang and Alijah Leslie claimed the Girls and Boys under-16 crowns respectively.

In the Boys U-18 final yesterday, Carter overcame the rainy conditions to defeat Samuel West in straight sets 7-5 and 6-0 to add another silverware to his cabinet. Only returned from the courts, mere hours after outclassing Ethan Jeary in the one of two semi final encounters 6-2, 6-3 to set up the mouth watering contest with West in the final. West, on the other hand got the better of Adam Ramkissoon in a tough battle 4-6, 7-5, 10-4 in the other semis for the right to face Carter.

In the Girls U-16 category Assang took the lead in the opening set 6-2 and wrapped up the win with a similar 6-2 triumph in the second set to prevail over Victoria Koylass in the final.

Only earlier in the semis, Assang booked her spot in the final by beating Abigail Jones 7-5, 6-2 and Koylass eked out a hard-fought victory over Aalisha Alexis, taking three sets before winning 2-6, 6-3, 11-9.

The under-16 boys division also provided an entertaining final contest between Leslie and Kyle Lee Young, but officials had to wait until persistent rains provided a short break to allow the players to take the court.

When they did however, Leslie quickly made his intentions clear by taking an early advantage in the match.

He later secured the first set 7-5 and wasted little time in wrapping up the win before the rains returned, by whipping his counterparts 6-2.

The earlier semifinals saw Leslie taking three before prevailing over Liam Sheppard 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 and Lee Young taking the same amount of sets to beat David Rodriguez 2-6, 6-4, 12-10.