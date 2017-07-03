Club Sando, Rangers rescheduled for tomorrow

MIC-IT St Ann’s Rangers and Club Sando will go after their first win of the 2017 T&T Pro League campaign when they face off in a rescheduled fixture at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva from 6 pm tomorrow.

The match was originally carded for last month but was postponed due to the effects or Tropical Storm Bret.

Both teams are currently locked on a point each from three matches and will enter the clash on the heels of modest results.

Club Sando picked up its first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with Pt Fortin Civic on Friday, while Rangers struck the crossbar twice in a 2-0 loss to new table leaders, San Juan Jabloteh on Saturday.

Jabloteh leads the table with ten points from four matches, one more than W Connection and North East Stars, with the latter having a match in hand.

Three-times reigning champions, Central FC occupy fourth spot with seven points from three matches, followed by Police with five, Morvant Caledonia United, a further point behind and Defence Force with three points.

Latest T&T Pro League standings

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. Jabloteh 4 3 1 0 4 0 10

2. W Connection 4 3 0 1 6 3 9

3. N/E Stars 3 3 0 0 4 1 9

4. Central FC 3 2 1 0 9 0 7

5. Police 4 1 2 1 3 3 5

6. Morvant Caledonia 4 1 1 2 3 4 4

7. Defence Force 4 1 0 3 2 7 3

8. Rangers 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

9. Club Sando 3 0 1 2 3 6 1

10. Pt Fortin Civic 4 0 1 3 2 9 1

Tomorrow

Club Sando vs St Ann’s Rangers, @ ABS, 6pm

Friday

Club Sando vs Police FC, ABS, 6pm

W Connection vs San Juan Jabloteh, @ ABS, 8pm

Saturday

St. Ann’s Rangers vs North East Stars, 4pm

@ St. Augustine Sec. School Grd, Gordon St, St Augustine

Morvant Caledonia United vs Central FC, @ LGS, Malabar, 4pm