Club Sando, Rangers rescheduled for tomorrow
MIC-IT St Ann’s Rangers and Club Sando will go after their first win of the 2017 T&T Pro League campaign when they face off in a rescheduled fixture at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva from 6 pm tomorrow.
The match was originally carded for last month but was postponed due to the effects or Tropical Storm Bret.
Both teams are currently locked on a point each from three matches and will enter the clash on the heels of modest results.
Club Sando picked up its first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with Pt Fortin Civic on Friday, while Rangers struck the crossbar twice in a 2-0 loss to new table leaders, San Juan Jabloteh on Saturday.
Jabloteh leads the table with ten points from four matches, one more than W Connection and North East Stars, with the latter having a match in hand.
Three-times reigning champions, Central FC occupy fourth spot with seven points from three matches, followed by Police with five, Morvant Caledonia United, a further point behind and Defence Force with three points.
Latest T&T Pro League standings
Teams P W D L F A Pts
1. Jabloteh 4 3 1 0 4 0 10
2. W Connection 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
3. N/E Stars 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
4. Central FC 3 2 1 0 9 0 7
5. Police 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
6. Morvant Caledonia 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
7. Defence Force 4 1 0 3 2 7 3
8. Rangers 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
9. Club Sando 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
10. Pt Fortin Civic 4 0 1 3 2 9 1
Tomorrow
Club Sando vs St Ann’s Rangers, @ ABS, 6pm
Friday
Club Sando vs Police FC, ABS, 6pm
W Connection vs San Juan Jabloteh, @ ABS, 8pm
Saturday
St. Ann’s Rangers vs North East Stars, 4pm
@ St. Augustine Sec. School Grd, Gordon St, St Augustine
Morvant Caledonia United vs Central FC, @ LGS, Malabar, 4pm
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online