Windies beat India to keep series alive

India leads 2-1 with the fifth and final game on Thursday at Kingston, Jamaica.

Neither team impressed with the bat at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound.

West Indies scored only 189-9 after winning the toss and choosing to bat. It turned out to be enough as India lost its last five wickets for only 19 runs — collapsing from 159-5 in the 45th over to 178 all out with two balls to spare.

India opener Ajinkya Rahane hit 60 off 91 balls, including seven fours, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni labored to 54 from 114 balls with one boundary. Dhoni’s dismissal left India needing 14 to win in the final over with two wickets left.

Holder, who took his five-for in 9.4 overs, claimed the final wicket of Mohammed Shami.

Evin Lewis and Kyle Hope were joint top-scorers for West Indies on 35. Umesh Yadav took 3-36 and Hardik Pandya 3-40.

Holder finished the innings with a flourish, making up with his bowling for the direction and purpose they lacked with the bat. When West Indies batted, you wondered if they would choose not to bat at all if there was a provision for the two captains to just negotiate and decide a total India had to chase. They would still have brokered a better deal than the 189 that they got, joint second-lowest total for a side batting first and playing out its allocation of 50 overs since the 2015 World Cup; the lowest belonged to Zimbabwe.

If the lack of direction showed in the 192 dot balls faced by West Indies - at one point, Evin Lewis, a T20I centurion against India, had faced 15 straight dots from Umesh Yadav - they managed only tame dismissals whenever they tried to push the scoring rate. However, there was another factor at play, the slowness of the pitch, which they exploited decisively in the second half of the match. (CMC)

West Indies vs India 4th One Day Intl.

WEST INDIES

E Lewis c Kohli b Yadav 35

K Hope c Jadhav b Pandya 35

S Hope c wkp Dhoni b Pandya 25

R Chase b Yadav 24

J Mohammed c Jadeja b Pandya 20

J Holder c wkp Dhoni b Yadav 11

R Powell c Jadeja b Yadav 2

A Nurse c & b Yadav 4

D Bishoo run out 15

A Joseph not out 5

K Williams not out 2

Extras (lb1, w10) 11

TOTAL (9 wkts, 50 overs)

Fall of wickets:

3-121, 4-136, 5-154,

6-161, 7-162 , 8-179, 9-184

Bowling

Mohammed Shami 10-2-33-0,

Umesh Yadav 10-1-36-3 (w6),

Jadeja 10-0-48-0,

Pandya 10-0-40-3 (w4),

Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-31-2.

INDIA

A Rahane c wkp S Hope b Bishoo 60

S Dhawan c Holder b Joseph 5

V Kohli c wkp S Hope b Holder 3

D Karthik c wkp S Hope b Joseph 2

MS Dhoni c Joseph b Williams 54

K Jadhav c wkp S Hope b Nurse 10

H Pandya b Holder 20

R Jadeja c Powell b Holder 11

K Yadav not out 2

U Yadav b Holder 0

Mohammed Shami c Chase b Holder 1

Extras (w 10)

Fall of wickets:

3-47, 4-101, 5-116, 6-159,

7-173, 8-176, 9-176, 10-178

Bowling:

Holder 9.4-2-27-5 (w2),

Williams 10-0-29-1 (w3),

Bishoo 10-1-31-1,

Nurse 10-0-29-1,

Chase 1-0-16-0 (w1).

Result:

Series: India lead five-match series 2-1.

