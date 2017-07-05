Calypso Spikers set for World Grand Prix debut

Buoyed by their highest ever finish at a Women’s Pan American Cup, ninth at the just concluded 16th edition in Lima, Peru to qualify for next year’s FIVB World Grand Prix as well, this country’s senior women’s volleyball team will depart in two batches, the first departed yesterday and rest of the players today, ahead of their 2017 Grand Prix debut in Mexico.

Last year the “Calypso Spikers” created history by qualifying for the prestigious 2017 World Grand Prix through qualification at the Pan American Cup held in Dominican Republic.

And from July 7 to 9, the Renele Forde-captained team will first come up against Australia, Mexico and Hungary in its Group Three Week One Pool A-3 series at the Olympic Gymnasium, Aguascalientes City, Mexico, while Cameroon entertains France, Venezuela and Algeria in Pool B-3 from July 7 to 9 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex, Yaounde, Cameroon.

For the second week of Final Round matches, July 14 to 16, the T&T women will host France, Cameroon and Australia at the National Cycling Centre, in Balmain, Couva, in Pool D-3 while Hungary, Algeria, Mexico and host Venezuela clash in Pool C-3 from July 14 to 16 at Poliedro de Caracas, Venezuela.

Included in team to be coached by Cuban-born Francisco “Panchee” Cruz are the overseas quintet of Sinead Jack, Channon Thompson, Darlene Ramdin, Krystle Esdelle and newcomer Delicia Pierre, who all played key roles in T&T’s improved performances in the recent tournament in Peru.

The duo of Jack, who was voted as one of the ‘Best Middle Blockers’ and Ramdin are coming off of seasons in Turkey while Thompson competed in France, former captain Esdelle in Greece and Pierre, campaigned in Poland, her first full professional season.

The lone newcomer to the local squad which trained for the past two days at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua is 17-year-old USA-born setter Nya Steele.

Steele was born to a T&T mother and attends Reagan High School, North Carolina and replaces Hannah Floyd in the squad.

The World Grand Prix is the third highest level of competition of the sport only behind the Olympics and World Championship and for the 2017 edition, the 25th in its history, 32 countries will feature from July 7 to August 6 with the Group One Final Round to be held in Nanjing, China.

Excluding Cuba, which withdrew from the tournament, the remaining 27 teams from the 2016 edition directly qualified.

Following the Grand Prix, the senior women’s team, winners of the CAZOVA Women’s Championship for the past five editions, will then seek a sixth straight regional title and seventh overall in Kingston, Jamaica from July 26-31.

In Jamaica, T&T will compete in Group D with fourth ranked Suriname, Bahamas and US Virgin Islands while second ranked Jamaica, will face Curacao, Martinique, and Guadeloupe

T&T and Jamaica, qualified to the eight-team finals as the number one and two ranked teams in the region respectively.

From the eight-team finals, the top two teams overall will again qualify to the Third Round of FIVB World Championship qualification, the NORCECA Continental Championship while crowning the eventual champions of CAZOVA.

They will be joined at the NORCECA Continental by Cuba, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico along with two each from Central America and the Eastern Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (ECVA) in the top-12 qualification process to determine the eventual seven qualifiers to the World Championships as USA as the reigning champions have already booked tickets to Japan 2018.

The Women’s NORCECA Continental Championship will consist of three tournaments to be held in Dominican Republic, Canada and T&T where the top two ranked teams will earn tickets to the FIVB Women’s World Championship in Japan.

The event in Vancouver, Canada will have the teams from the hosts, Cuba, Nicaragua and the top teams from ECVA from September 26 to October 1.

The one in T&T will have Mexico, Costa Rica, the second ranked team from ECVA and the hosts from October 4 to 9, while the Dominican Republic will host Puerto Rico, Guatemala and the top ranked team from the CAZOVA event from October 11 to 16.

T&T senior women’s volleyball team for World Grand Prix in Mexico Jalicia Ross-Kydd (Glamorgan), Channon Thompson (UTT/France), Rejeanne Wallce (UTT), Sinead Jack (Technocrats/Turkey), Malika Davidson (West Side Stars), Darlene Ramdin (Glamorgan/Turkey), Kerdisha Sutherland (UTT), Afesha Olton (UTT), Renele Forde (captain/Technocrats/), Krystle Esdelle (UTT/Greece), Delicia Pierre (West Side Stars/Poland), Nya Steele (Reagann High School).

Technical staff: Francisco Cruz (coach), Nicholson Drakes (assistant coach), Susas Pierre (manager), Roger Ryan (physiotherapist)

T&T senior women’s FIVB Grand Prix schedule:

Group Three:

Week One (Poolm A-3):

Venue: Olympic Gymnasium, Aguascalientes City, Mexico:

July 7:

Hungary vs T&T, 6pm

Mexico vs Australia, 8pm

July 8:

Australia vs Hungary, 6pm

Mexico vs T&T, 8pm

July 9:

Australia vs T&T, 6pm

Mexico vs Hungary, 8pm

Week Two:

Venue: National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva:

July 14:

Cameroon vs France, 5.30pm

T&T vs Australia, 8pm

July 15:

Cameroon vs Australia, 5.30pm

T&T vs France, 8pm

July 16:

France vs Australia, 5.30pm

T&T vs Cameroon, 8pm