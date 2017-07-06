Cedenio pulls up in Lausanne

T&T’s Machel Cedenio was matched against some of the leading quartermilers in the world in yesterday’s Men’s 400 metres at the IAAF Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzer­land, but was not among the finishers, failing to complete the race.

The reigning national 400m champion pulled up some 200 metres out in the quick race in the eighth league of the series.

Wayde Van Niekerk of South Af­rica cruised to victory in a world leading time of 43.62 seconds. In­itially, he was in second place be­hind Baboloki Thebe of Botswana entering the home straight but the Olympic champion easily caught Baboloki and powered away to win in emphatic fashion.

Baboloki crossed second in 44.02 followed by his countryman Isaac Makwala in 44.08. Cedenio entered as one of the fa­vourites in the event, being the only man to have beaten South African in an international 400m race in the past two seasons.

The local quartermiler was hop­ing to maintain his form after tak­ing the national 400m title some two weeks ago at the NGC/Sagicor National Association of Athletic Administrations Open Track and Field Championship at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port-of-Spain.

Then Cedenio stopped the clock 44.90 to take win and achieve the World Championships qualify­ing standard. The national record holder is among a team of 23 that will represent T&T in London from August 4-13.