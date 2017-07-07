Bowlers brush aside Windies Women

TAUNTON, England – West Indies’ misery at the ICC Women’s World Cup increased yesterday when they produced yet another docile performance against New Zealand Women to lose by eight wickets and crash to their fourth straight defeat.

In what has become the norm during the campaign, the Caribbean side meekly surrendered for 150 all out off 43 overs after being sent in at Somerset County Ground and then watched helplessly as the Kiwis stormed to the target in the 19th over. Veteran opener Rachel Priest slammed the fastever ever Women’s World Cup fifty en route to a stroke-filled 90 while Suzie Bates struck an unbeaten 40, to take their side to five points and fourth in the eight-team standings.

West Indies, meanwhile, continued bottom without a point with virtually all hope extinguished of making the final four. Once again, their batting proved shambolic. Kyshona Knight, batting at number seven, top-scored with 42 while tail-ender Afy Fletcher finished on 23 not out and captain Stafanie Taylor and wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira both got 20.

They were undermined by off-spinner Leigh Kasperek (3-17) and seamer Lea Tahuhu (3-39) who picked up three wickets apiece. West Indies’ promises of an improved showing came to nothing as they slumped to 10 for two in the fifth over with Tahuhu removing both openers cheaply. Left-hander Kycia Knight, who only arrived earlier this week as one of two injury replacements, had a miserable start to her campaign when she edged a low catch behind without scoring in the third over.

And the in-form Hayley Matthews followed with one run added, top-edging a pull back to the bowler to depart for nine. Taylor and Chedean Nation (17) then revived the innings with a 43-run, third wicket stand but the partnership required 71 deliveries and put the Kiwis under little pressure. The right-handed Taylor, without a significant score in the series, struck four fours in 32 balls at the crease while Nation hit three boundaries in a 43-ball knock.

Kasperek returned to trap Taylor LBW, sweeping at the first delivery of a new spell and her dismissal triggered a slide where West Indies lost three wickets without for no runs in the space of eight deliveries. Deandra Dottin horror run continued when she drove the very next delivery back to Kasperek to perish for a first-ball ‘duck’ and in the next over, Nation’s vigil ended when she clipped leg-spinner Amelia Kerr to short mid-wicket where Amy Satterthwaite took a simple catch.

Tottering on 53 for five in the 18th over, Kyshona Knight and Aguilleira combined in a 38-run stand to stablise the innings. The left-handed Kyshona, Kycia’s twin sister, looked composed in an innings lasting 60 deliveries and including seven fours while Aguilleira, in her 100th ODI, struck two fours and a six off 30 balls.

The former skipper had just cleared the ropes at mid-wicket with Kasperek when she was unfortunately given out stumped off the next delivery even though replays showed her foot grounded behind the line. Her dismissal signalled the end of the last bit of resistance. Shanel Daley missed a heave at off-spinner Satterthwaite and was bowled in the 33rd over for her second consecutive ‘duck’ and Kyshona perished in the 40th over, bowled by pacer Holly Huddleston also missing a wild swing at 135 for eight.

Fletcher struck four fours in her 37-ball innings but Anisa Mohammed (5) and Akeira Peters (0) failed to stay with her. In reply, Priest raced to her ninth half-century off a record 29 balls and all told belted 17 fours and two sixes, as she put on 120 for the first wicket with Bates who counted five fours off 43 deliveries.

The right-handed Priest was in sight of her third career hundred when she picked out Daley at cover with a firm thump off off-spinner Mohammed in the 15th over. (CMC)