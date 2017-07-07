Captain Kohli brings Windies back to earth

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The West Indies men’s cricket team was overpowered by a dazzling unbeaten hundred from India captain Virat Kohli, as they slumped to a heavy eight-wicket loss in the decisive fifth One-Day International yesterday.

Entering the contest at Sabina Park on a high following their sensational victory in the fourth ODI, the Windies were brought down to earth by Kohli’s high class 111 not out which helped the Asian powerhouses easily overhaul their target of 206 in the 37th over and clinch a 3-1 series victory.

The century was Kohli’s 28th in ODIs, a record 18th in run chases, and provided the ideal finale for the series after he had struggled with failures in his previous two innings.

He struck 12 fours and two sixes in a 115-ball knock and put on 79 for the second wicket with opener Ajinkya Rahane who made 39 off 51 balls before adding a further 122 in an unbroken stand with Dinesh Karthik, who stroked an unbeaten 50 from 52 deliveries.

Opting to bat first on a good surface, West Indies appeared to be riding on the momentum of their recent win when they took the attack to India’s bowlers at the start but ultimately failed to capitalise on a strong start as their batting collapsed yet again and could only muster a hugely disappointing 205 for nine off their 50 overs.

The increasingly dependable Shai Hope gathered a top score of 51 off 98 balls while his older brother Kyle Hope chipped in with an authoritative 46 off 50 deliveries. Captain Jason Holder slammed a frenetic 36 from 34 balls and all-rounder Rovman Powell, 31 from 32, but none of the top six could carry on to three figures as seamer Mohammed Shami claimed four for 48 while new-ball partner Umesh Yadav picked up three for 53 with his pace.

West Indies then got the early breakthrough they needed when the left-handed Dhawan tamely drove seamer Alzarri Joseph to Lewis at short cover to fall in the first over of India’s reply for four with five runs on the board. (CMC)