Crowley on the double for ‘Hamdan’

Handicaps, jumpers, everything a punter wants, or needs, unfortunately unemployment figures are down and recreational punters will be otherwise occupied, working for a living; also there aren’t many so-called ‘professionals about nowadays, most are in asylums, having been driven mad.

Roussel, winner on debut at Leicester in May, contested the fiercely-competitive Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot last month and finished a highly-creditable second, beaten only a neck, when achieving a colossal time-handicap mark under James Doyle, who rides Charlie Appleby’s charge again.

Although opposed by four previous winners Roussel represents a ‘stand-out’ and should be backed accordingly. Alnashama and Thafeera, owned by Hamdan Al Maktoum, could well give punters a tasty across-the-card each-way double tonight at Haydock and Chelmsford respectively.

Friday night crowds are often enormous and these are likely to follow summer trends with good weather forecast.

Alnashama, out of the 1000 Guineas heroine, Ghanaati, trained by Barry Hills eight years ago, is one of eight ‘decs’ for an ‘aged’ handicap over a mile and strongly-fancied, if successful son Charles will target the ‘Bunbury’ at Newmarket next week. Alnashama should be ideally suited to that prestigious seven furlongs handicap but first stable apprentice Callum Shepherd needs to get a result in the owner’s second colours.

Thafeera finally gets the chance to convert a ‘penalty-kick’ in a 3-y-o Maiden Stakes over a mile of polytrack. What beats her will win and we’ll be extremely disappointed if this superbly-bred filly doesn’t enhance her stud value under champion jockey, Jim Crowley, who has the choice and a good judge of form.

Selections

11.20 Roussel (nap)

4.20 Alnashama (e.w)

5.30 Thafeera (e.w)